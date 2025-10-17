Akosua Serwaa's lawyer has spoken to the media after his court appearance on Thursday, October 16, 2025

In an interview, Lawyer William Kusi stated that Daddy Lumba's family head had filed a motion against his client

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer also shared an update on the plans for late Daddy Lumba's funeral service

William Kusi, the lawyer for Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has confirmed that the late singer's family head, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, has filed a motion against his client.

In an interview with media personality Kwabena Owusu Agyemang on Top Radio on Thursday, October 16, 2025, the lawyer detailed the events that happened at the Kumasi High Court 5 during their appearance for his client's injunction hearing.

He noted that Daddy Lumba's family head's lawyer had filed a motion in court against his client to challenge the legal capacity of the plaintiff and had served only him and not the other parties involved in the case after their court appearance.

Lawyer William Kusi stated that he and his client, Akosua Serwaa, had until October 28, to file their response to the motion from Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene's legal counsel.

He said:

"When we got to the court, the lawyer for the family head had filed a motion to serve me and not the other parties. The lawyer is challenging the plaintiff's capacity. So we had to get a date and respond before October 28. We were served when I came home from the court."

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer noted that he and his client would file their response to the motion from the family head's legal counsel.

He said that he and his client were open to following the court's recommendation of having a dialogue with the other party to find an amicable solution to end the legal dispute.

Lawyer William Kusi stated that his party wanted a neutral person to mediate between them and the other members of the family.

He noted that as per the court's directives, the funeral service for the late Daddy Lumba would go on as planned on the fixed date and that he wanted them to resolve the outstanding issues before the day of the solemn event.

The videos of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer William Kusi speaking about the motion filed by Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin are below:

Akosua Serwaa's court injunction hearing

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, some members of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's families were present at the Kumasi High Court 5 for the hearing of a legal suit filed by the first wife against the co-wife, Odo Broni, the family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home.

The late musician's first wife had recently filed the suit to seek an interlocutory injunction over her late husband’s funeral, which was scheduled to happen on December 6, 2025.

The family head and elder sister of the late music icon, Ernestina Fosu, who represented Akosua Serwaa, were involved in the court proceedings.

The High Court 5, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, adjourned the hearing of the injunction application by Akosua Serwaa to Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

She also urged both parties and their families to consider the stature and legacy of Daddy Lumba in Ghana and find an amicable solution to end the dispute that has threatened to derail his funeral.

The TiKTok video of Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin speaking after the court hearing is below:

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin's court motion

Collins Odame wrote:

"If Akosua Serwaa was not smart, this Abusuapanin would have made her useless. The Abusuapanin is the cause of all these problems from day 1."



My Lady commented:

"Please, our lawyer, please stop talking. Please."



Adwoa sika-7 said:

"Is this man staying with his wife? If he's legally married to his wife, then there's no need to stay together, anaa. Legality will perform wife duties."

Akosua Serwaa warns Abusuapanin after court hearing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa warned Daddy Lumba's family head and others, including Odo Broni, not to move her late husband's body from the morgue.

In a statement, the late musician's first wife and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, expressed their willingness to pursue the case further to get the justice they wanted.

Akosua Serwaa's warning to Daddy Lumba's family head triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

