Naana Brown broke down in tears as she opened up about a family member's alleged betrayal

In a video, the actress accused her niece of orchestrating the downfall of her skincare business

Footage of Naana Brown in an emotional state has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Popular Ghanaian actress and social media influencer Naana Brown has courted attention after a video of her in an emotional state emerged on social media.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the actress held a TikTok Live session to express her displeasure over an alleged betrayal by her close relative.

Naana Brown broke down in tears as she shared that she had cut ties with her niece, whom she had employed after she completed school.

According to the actress, her relative had allegedly conspired with her UK-based agent and taken away her business.

She said:

"I am no longer working with Abigail. She no longer stays with me. Abigail is my elder sister's child. She completed school and was just roaming around, so I decided to bring her to my side and employ her in my business."

"As I am speaking to you now, the girl has taken over my business. She is now doing glitz and glow. She and my agent in the UK, whom I call my sister-in-law, Maame Wusua, have conspired and taken over my business."

Naana Brown noted that she had left her niece in charge of her business while she and her husband, Santiago, were busily travelling abroad.

Naana Brown outlines alleged betrayal in business

The social media influencer noted that the alleged betrayal had emotionally affected her and that she had struggled sleeping at night.

She cautioned her customers against purchasing skin care products from her niece. According to the social media personality, her relative was not selling her genuine products to them.

Naana Brown claimed that her niece and agent had used her stickers to package their product and deceive customers. She also stated that she currently had a single agent in the UK, who lived outside London.

The actress also alleged that her niece had managed to build a big house after collapsing her business. She noted that her husband had initially advised her against employing her relative in her business.

She also advised Ghanaians against employing their family members in their various business ventures.

The videos of Naana Brown weeping over her niece's alleged betrayal are below:

Reactions to Naana weeping over relative's betrayal

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mhizz Movado commented:

"God of Agradaa is working 😂."

Kezia said:

"Some siblings are our enemies."

Yaw Frilla wrote:

"Take the matter to court la."

Asamobeaowusu commented:

"Honourable Kennedy said this. Never allow a family member into your business."

Sekyibiachantel said:

"Don’t ever disclose your trade secrets to anyone. That is your strength."

Naana Brown flaunts baby bump and house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Naana Brown flaunted her baby bump and house after announcing her pregnancy.

A viral video showed the actress and businesswoman bonding with her husband, Santiago, inside their lavish house.

The video of Naana Brown flaunting her baby bump and impressive house gained massive reactions on social media.

