Apostle Kwadwo Safo's twin granddaughters were present at his 40 - day observance ceremony in Accra

In a video , the two ladies were captured in a sombre mood as they observed the activities at the ceremony

Footage of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's twin granddaughters at the 40-day observance ceremony has triggered reactions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The twin granddaughters of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo have courted attention following their recent public appearance.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's twin granddaughters mourn him at his 40-day observance ceremony. Photo source: @kantankatv, @sonofafrica50

Source: TikTok

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo held a 40-day observance ceremony for their late patriarch at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra to mourn his demise and honour his memory.

Notable Ghanaian figures, including Nana Ama McBrown, Osebo the Zaraman, Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, John Agyekum Kufuor, Mercy Asiedu, Mahama Ayariga, Akrobeto, and other NPP officials, were present at the outdoor event.

Members of the Kristo Asafo Mission church also attended the ceremony to mourn their late leader. The deceased's seven children, including Adwoa Safo and Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, were also present at the public ceremony.

Kantanka's twin granddaughters appear at 40-day observance

In a video shared by blogger Son of Africa on TikTok, the twin granddaughters of the late Apostle Safo were seen sitting behind their relatives under a canopy.

Dressed in all-black funeral cloth, the two ladies looked sad as they silently sat in their chairs and observed the activities at the event.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's twin granddaughters, who were often seen at his annual birthday celebration events before his demise, mourned their late grandfather.

The video of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's granddaughters in an emotional state at the 40-day observance is below:

Kwadwo Safo Jnr's daughter attends 40-day observance

Kwadwo Safo Jnr's daughter, Sarah Safo, also attended the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's 40-day observance ceremony.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr's daughter appears at her grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo's 40-day memorial service in heels. Image credit: @_korkor_equa

Source: TikTok

A viral video showed the beautiful young lady arriving at her grandfather's solemn event in style.

She turned up dressed in all-black, befitting the mournful nature of the gathering, with a headscarf on and attention-grabbing heels on her feet.

She walked towards her aunties and her father to greet them but appeared to get in trouble as one of them watched her feet and expressed her disapproval of her choice of footwear she wore to the event.

Following the contentious moment, the businessman’s daughter greeted the rest of her aunts and was then seen hugging her father.

The video stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising Sarah's aunt for correcting her about the acceptable dress code to attend such an event.

The video of Kwadwo Safo Jnr's daughter attending her grandfather's 40-day observance ceremony is below:

Awkward moment between Samira Bawumia and Hopeson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about an awkward moment between Samira Bawumia and Hopeson Adorye at the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's 40-day observance ceremony.

In a video, the former Second Lady looked uneasy and displeased as she and the former NPP official met face-to-face.

Samira Bawumia's awkward encounter with Hopeson Adorye at the event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh