Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' Family Breaks Their Silence After Her Demise
Celebrities

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' Family Breaks Their Silence After Her Demise

by  Kofi Owusu
2 min read

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Yen — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

The family of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has spoken for the first time following her demise.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' Family Breaks Their Silence After Her Demise
Source: Facebook

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, reports emerged that Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings had died at the age of 76. She was on admission at the Ridge Hospital in Accra for medical treatment. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The presidency released a press statement to announce the news of her demise after a meeting with her family members.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' death came a few weeks before the fifth anniversary of her husband, Jerry John Rawlings' demise.

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family speaks

In a press conference held at her residence in Accra, the head of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family addressed the media. Beside him were the late former First Lady's four children, Zanetor, Kimathi, Amina, and Yaa Asantewaa.

He officially announced that the former First Lady passed on at the hospital after being rushed there in the morning.

Read also

President John Mahama mourns the demise of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

He also noted that the family had officially informed President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The family also called on the media and Ghanaians to respect their privacy during the period of mourning the deceased.

The video of Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family speaking after her demise is below:

The video of Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children mourning their mother's demise is below:

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot: