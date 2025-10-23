The family of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has spoken for the first time following her demise.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' Family Breaks Their Silence After Her Demise

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, reports emerged that Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings had died at the age of 76. She was on admission at the Ridge Hospital in Accra for medical treatment. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The presidency released a press statement to announce the news of her demise after a meeting with her family members.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' death came a few weeks before the fifth anniversary of her husband, Jerry John Rawlings' demise.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family speaks

In a press conference held at her residence in Accra, the head of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family addressed the media. Beside him were the late former First Lady's four children, Zanetor, Kimathi, Amina, and Yaa Asantewaa.

He officially announced that the former First Lady passed on at the hospital after being rushed there in the morning.

He also noted that the family had officially informed President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The family also called on the media and Ghanaians to respect their privacy during the period of mourning the deceased.

