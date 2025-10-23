Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has visited the late Nana Konadu-Rawlings' house to commiserate with her family

Renowned Ghanaian politician Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has visited the residence of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings following her demise.

Photo source:@rggnews

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, reports emerged that Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings had died at the age of 76. She was on admission at the Ridge Hospital in Accra for medical treatment. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The presidency released a press statement to announce the news of her demise after a meeting with her family members.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' death came a few weeks before the fifth anniversary of her husband, Jerry John Rawlings' demise.

Spio-Garbrah visits Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' residence

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Mr Spio-Garbrah was seen arriving at the late Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' residence in Accra to commiserate with her family.

The former state minister and a close ally of the Rawlings family looked grief-stricken as two individuals held his hand and escorted him into the house.

The former NDC flagbearer hopeful and his associates gingerly walked to the entrance of the house, where they waited for the security official to open the gate for them to enter the premises and offer condolences to the grieving family.

Following his visit, Spio-Garbrah eulogised the late Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and recounted her impact in Ghana.

The video of Spio-Garbrah arriving at the late Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' residence is below:

The video of Spio-Garbrah eulogising Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is below:

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' last public sighting emerge

Following the news of her demise, footage of Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' last sighting in public has emerged on social media.

In a TikTok, the former First Lady was seen as one of the few guests at a wedding. In the video, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings beamed with a smile as she watched the MC Manye entertain her and other attendees before the commencement of the ceremony.

She later joined MC Manye as they danced Borborbor, the traditional dance of the Ewe people in the Volta Region of Ghana and the southern part of Togo.

Before the wedding event, the former First Lady was seen at the funeral service for the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah, the mother of Engineer Atta Poku and wife of the late former Kumasi Mayor Nana Akwasi Agyemang Okumkom, in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

She attended the solemn event with her daughter, Amina Rawlings, and other prominent figures. The video showed her on her feet, singing a hymn with others while she sat beside former President John Agyekum Kufuor inside the church.

The videos of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' last public sightings are below:

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children spotted after mother's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children were seen in public for the first time after their mother's demise.

In a video, Zanetor and Kimathi were emotional as they left the Jubilee House after informing President John Mahama about the unfortunate news.

Footage of Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children in their sombre mood evoked sadness among Ghanaians.

