Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has once again proved that she is a great performer at the Made By Grace concert

The award-winning female musician and media personality Serwaa Amihere flaunted their unique bond at the event

Some social media users have applauded Ghanaian celebrities, politicians and business executives for stepping out in their numbers to support Piesie Esther

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther brought the Greater Accra Region to a standstill with her sold-out event.

The Waye Me Yie hitmaker thrilled Ghanaians with an unforgettable experience at the fourth Made by Grace concert.

Piesie Esther thrills Serwaa Amihere, Serwaa Amihere and others at the Made By Grace concert on November 2, 2025. Photo credit: @piesieesther.

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther performs at her sold-out event

Award-winning songstress Piesie Esther impressed many with her look at the just-ended concert at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The fashionista wore a glittering long-sleeved gown and a short, blunt-cut hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Piesie Esther attends an event with her husband before her sold-out Mady By Grace concert. Photo credit: @piesieesther.

Source: Facebook

She completed her look with flawless makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and long eyelashes to enhance her beauty.

The Instagram video is below:

Serwaa Amihere, Piesie Esther dance at event

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, who was recently called to the Ghana Bar, couldn't keep calm as she arrived at the event.

She went straight to the dressing room to hug and congratulate her friend Piesie Esther before her stellar performance.

The two gorgeous celebrities were seen dancing energetically in the trending video, which has sparked conversation online.

The Instagram video of Serwaa Amihere and Piesie Esther dancing is below:

Sam George, Vera Attend Piesie Esther's Concert

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, and his beautiful wife, Vera George, stepped out in style at the concert.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram wore a stylish two-tone long-sleeved shirt and matching trousers as he chatted with bloggers.

Vera George stole the spotlight in a white faux fur top and blue skirt, while Obuobia Darko-Opoku, the administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, wore a colourful dress and glamorous hairstyle.

The Instagram video of Sam George, Vera George and Obuobia is below:

Roselyn Ngissah rocks a blue gown

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah looked magnificent in a blue sleeveless gown at the gospel concert.

The screen goddess who recently paid her last respect to her late mother turned heads with a side-parted frontal ponytail hairstyle and bold makeup.

Roselyn accessorised with classy gold jewellery and completed her outfit with handmade pearly bags to elevate her look.

The Instagram video is below:

Benedicta Gafah Slays in Pleated Outfit

Award-winning Kumawood actress and fashion entrepreneur Benedicta Gafah impressed fans with her classy two-piece ensemble.

The hardworking boutique owner wore a pleated billowing-sleeve top and a white pleated skirt to the gospel event.

Benedicta styled her look with a red handbag that matched her designer high heels for the star-studded event.

The Instagram video of Benedicta Gafah arriving at the event is below:

Ohemaa Mercy Arrives at Piesie Esther’s Concert

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy, who was billed to perform at the highly anticipated event, arrived in grand style.

The famous minister of God inspired many Christians with her simple white cut-out long-sleeved gown.

Ohemaa wore a Barbie-inspired ponytail and bold makeup to complete her look.

The Instagram videos of Ohemaa Mercy at Piesie Esther's concert are below:

Obaapa Christy attends Piesie Esther’s concert

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy, known for her soul-winning songs and high fashion sense, also attended.

She wore a long-sleeved purple dress designed with a giant bow at the midriff to make a bold fashion statement.

In a trending video, the outstanding songstress was seen posing with some fans before her performance.

The Instagram video of Obaapa Christy posing with her fans is below:

Piesie Esther talks about her marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piesie Esther, who has publicly discussed her marriage to Enoch Aseidu.

The singer claimed in an interview that she nearly broke up with her partner after a friend gave her bad advice.

She described the success of her marriage and used it as a model for other women

Source: YEN.com.gh