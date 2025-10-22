Young Ghanaian dancer Allo Kofi has reportedly passed away after a brief battle with illness

The news of the Allo Dancers member was announced by his elder sister on social media

Many netizens took to social media to mourn Allo Kofi following his sudden demise

Popular Ghanaian dancer and choreographer Dominic Afful, popularly known as Allo Kofi, has reportedly passed away at a young age.

The young member of the famous Kumasi-based dance group, Allo Dancers, is reported to have died from an illness, according to his sister, singer Ama Sheezlyn, who announced the unfortunate news on TikTok on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The actual date of Allo Kofi's sudden demise is still unknown. The dancer's elder sister mourned the demise of her young brother with an emotional message, which evoked sadness among the late dancer's fans on social media.

In numerous videos, she poured out her heart and shared how the news had emotionally impacted her family, especially their mother, who was finding it difficult to deal with the death of her son.

Who was Allo Kofi?

Allo Kofi was a young dancer affiliated with the Allo dancers. He was also associated with Allo Maadjoa and Danny Gfc (formerly known as Allo Danny).

The group gained popularity among Ghanaians on social media with their entertaining dance videos after they burst onto the scene in the early 2020s.

Allo Kofi was also a former contestant of the Kumasi-based outdoor dance reality show, Kumasi Kiddie Dance. He also appeared on Trinity TV's EBA Kids Star Talent show.

Music legend Prof Atamina passes away

Allo Kofi's sudden demise comes after Ghanaian folk music legend Prof Atamina passed away.

The circumstances surrounding the veteran musician's demise are unknown, but the news emerged on social media on Monday, October 20, 2025.

According to some reports, the Upper East Region-based singer, who gained popularity in Ghana and on the international scene with the likes of King Ayisoba and Atongo Zimba, succumbed to an illness he had been battling for some time.

The news of Prof Atamina's unfortunate demise has sent fans, who were avid listeners of his Frafra songs, into a state of mourning.

Before his demise, he was reportedly residing in Bongo in the Upper East Region, where he was based with his musical band.

Young soldier Francis Ahiable passes away

Ghanaian TikToker and soldier, Francis Ahiable, also known as Mando, passed away. TikTok personality Asabea Goddina announced the tragic passing of the young soldier.

She stated that she spoke with him on October 19, only to be informed that he had passed away on October 20.

Friends and Ghana Armed Forces colleagues of Ahiable confirmed his death and mourned him in several social media posts.

Ghanaians mourn Allo Kofi's sudden demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

FleerakC commented:

"I watched this guy at Kiddie dance. He was a really good dancer herrhhhh😢."

Reggie Reign backup said:

"Oh oh oh, Dominic, why so soon😭😭😭?"

TopSports wrote:

"The way I was obsessed with his dance moves back in the days no ong. All the moves lived rent-free in my head, but I can't feel anything. RIP Allo Kofi😪."

TikTok content creator Seguwah Official dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok content creator Seguwah Official died in the hospital after being admitted for medical treatment.

The news of the famous social media personality's demise was announced by some netizens during a TikTok live session.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn Seguwah Official's death and pay tribute.

