A video of an interview involving the son of Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, is trending

This comes after the young man set the record straight on allegations that his father had sided with Odo Broni

People who took to the comments section of the video have also shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man

A young man claiming to be the son of Daddy Lumba’s family head has broken his silence regarding the brouhaha that has arisen recently in the wake of the late musician’s funeral.

In a new video on the TikTok page of NDA Media on November 4, the young man, who looked visibly upset, denied claims that the integrity of his father had been compromised.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's Son denies claims about his father in the video. Photo credit: @Plus 233 news/TikTok, @Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Setting the record straight, the young man stated that his father had not been influenced by Odo Broni in the ongoing issue of who deserves to be recognised as the widow of the late musician.

He also added that no utterance by his father suggests that he had pitched camp with Odo Broni, as has been speculated or made believe.

“No one can bribe my father. My father has his own money, and so Odo Broni or whoever cannot bribe him. He only wants to ensure that everything is done in the right manner,” he said in the interview.

Abusuapanin and Ernestina Fosu make peace

Following their meeting with the Sumankwahene in Kumasi on Monday, November 3, 2025, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu decided to make peace with his niece, Ernestina Fosu, and end all hostilities.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the family head and Daddy Lumba's elder sister were seen beaming with smiles as they shared a warm embrace outside the Sumankwahene's palace in Kumasi.

Kofi Owusu kissed his niece on the cheek to signify that he and Ernestina had settled their differences in the presence of several bloggers who captured the moment on camera.

Reactions to disclosure by Abusuapanin's son

Social media users who too to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on disclosure by the son of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

