The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has built a girls' dormitory for the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School (SEWASS) in the Western North Region

The huge project was executed by the Asantehene's charity wing, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation

Some social media users have commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for this multi-million dollar project

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, through the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, has completed and handed over a three-story, 600-bed girls' dormitory.

Otumfuo handed over the dormitory at his alma mater, Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School, to support educational advancement in the Western North region.

Otumfuo hands over 600-Bed Dormitory to SEWASS

The Board Chairman of the Otumfuo Foundation, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, made the official presentation on behalf of Otumfuo on November 5, 2025.

He handed over the keys to the facility to the traditional leaders of the land, who, in turn, presented them to the school authorities.

Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) provided advisory services, while Attachy Construction Limited carried out the project's construction.

This remarkable contribution further underscores His Majesty’s unwavering goal to provide access to high-quality education and create a secure, welcoming, and supportive environment for academic success.

Ghanaians react after seeing the building

Some social media users have commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu for sponsoring the project to ensure students in the Western North get quality amenities to improve their education. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

King Amankwatia commented:

"Western North? I'm surprised but good nonetheless."

Felix Adu Ackaah stated:

"Great, Opemsoɔ schooled at Sefwi Wiawso SHS."

Julio Kudjoe Aduro Mensa asked for more life for the Asantehene:

"The development goes beyond. Gye Nyame ne Sikadwa Tumi nkoaa."

Gilbert Darko applauded the members of the Otumfuo Foundation:

"Nice one."

Kofi Agyare admired the architectural design:

"It's more than a hotel waaao."

Kweku Manu praised Otumfuo for this initiative:

"Good one, Nana."

Otumfuo gifts stool to German president

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

President Steinmeier arrived in Ghana on November 3 for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening the relationship between Germany and Ghana.

The German President was filmed receiving a traditional stool from the Asantehene’s linguists. He was visibly delighted upon receiving the gift, which featured an embossed Asante insignia.

During their media presentation, the linguists highlighted the cultural significance of the stool. One of Otumfuo’s subjects revealed that the stool had been handcrafted and featured the president’s name along with the customary Asantehene emblem. President Steinmeier thanked the King of the Ashanti Kingdom for this generous and meaningful gesture.

Otumfuo daughter sponsors cancer patient

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, the beautiful daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who has offered to sponsor a cancer survivor to the UK.

It happened after the young lady talked about her battle with cancer at a gathering hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah.

On Instagram, several social media users praised the physician and serial entrepreneur for making the cancer survivor patients' dream come true.

