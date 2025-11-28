Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' first daughter has mesmerised many with her beauty at the late Nana Konadu's state funeral

The beauty goddess looked effortlessly chic in a simple yet classy black ensemble at her late grandmother's funeral

Some social media users have commented on Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' daughter's high fashion sense on Instagram

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' first daughter has captivated many Ghanaians with her beauty at the funeral of her late grandmother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The daughter of the Ghanaian politician turned heads with her elegant black ensemble at the high-profile event.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' daughter slays at the late Nana Konadu's funeral.

Zanetor's Daughter slays at Nana Konadu's funeral

The first granddaughter of the late former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, did not disappoint with her look as she read a tribute at the funeral.

The outspoken young influencer looked stunning in a black lace dress with three-quarter sleeves.

Zanetor's daughter turned heads as she accessorised her look with an expensive gold necklace and matching earrings, elevating her appearance.

She completed her look with a red scarf, symbolising how deeply affected she was by her late grandmother's death.

Zanetor's daughter reads an emotional tribute

Zanetor's daughter captivated the attention of Ghanaians as she reminisced about her fond memories with her late grandmother.

The beauty icon described her grandmother as a fascinating woman who epitomised elegance and class.

She recalled how the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings found humour in the most unexpected ways. Zanetor’s daughter also shared that her mother always looked glamorous, even wearing high heels at home.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings channels mom’s iconic style

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings reminded Ghanaians of her late mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who was admired worldwide for her iconic style.

At her mother's state funeral, Yaa Asantewaa looked effortlessly elegant in a long-sleeved collared top, cinched at the waist with a belt, a signature detail her late mother was known for.

Yaa Asantewaa paired the top with a sleek, form-fitting black skirt as she mourned her mother with grace.

The business executive completed the look with a beautifully tied headwrap and stylish sunglasses, subtly shielding her grief from the public while maintaining poise.

