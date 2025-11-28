Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' First Daughter Flaunts Unmatched Beauty at Nana Konadu's Funeral
- Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' first daughter has mesmerised many with her beauty at the late Nana Konadu's state funeral
- The beauty goddess looked effortlessly chic in a simple yet classy black ensemble at her late grandmother's funeral
- Some social media users have commented on Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' daughter's high fashion sense on Instagram
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' first daughter has captivated many Ghanaians with her beauty at the funeral of her late grandmother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.
The daughter of the Ghanaian politician turned heads with her elegant black ensemble at the high-profile event.
Zanetor's Daughter slays at Nana Konadu's funeral
The first granddaughter of the late former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, did not disappoint with her look as she read a tribute at the funeral.
The outspoken young influencer looked stunning in a black lace dress with three-quarter sleeves.
Zanetor's daughter turned heads as she accessorised her look with an expensive gold necklace and matching earrings, elevating her appearance.
She completed her look with a red scarf, symbolising how deeply affected she was by her late grandmother's death.
The Instagram photos of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' first daughter at the late Nana Konadu's funeral are below:
Zanetor's daughter reads an emotional tribute
Zanetor's daughter captivated the attention of Ghanaians as she reminisced about her fond memories with her late grandmother.
The beauty icon described her grandmother as a fascinating woman who epitomised elegance and class.
She recalled how the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings found humour in the most unexpected ways. Zanetor’s daughter also shared that her mother always looked glamorous, even wearing high heels at home.
The Instagram video of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' first daughter reading an emotional tribute at the late Nana Konadu's funeral is below:
Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings channels mom’s iconic style
Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings reminded Ghanaians of her late mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who was admired worldwide for her iconic style.
At her mother's state funeral, Yaa Asantewaa looked effortlessly elegant in a long-sleeved collared top, cinched at the waist with a belt, a signature detail her late mother was known for.
Yaa Asantewaa paired the top with a sleek, form-fitting black skirt as she mourned her mother with grace.
The business executive completed the look with a beautifully tied headwrap and stylish sunglasses, subtly shielding her grief from the public while maintaining poise.
The Instagram videos are below:
Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings flaunts her newborn baby
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu, who shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram.
The tender moment with her daughter was expertly shot by the Member of Parliament for the Korle-Klottey Constituency, Greater Accra Region, since January 2017.
The politician has received appreciation from some social media users for sharing a personal moment with her followers on Instagram.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh