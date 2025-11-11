Daddy Lumba’s alleged last words have reportedly surfaced after a heated family session at the Manhyia Palace amid his family’s ongoing feud

A witness at the Palace claimed that Otumfuo’s subchiefs were informed that Daddy Lumba called businessman Kenpong for help shortly before his death

In a previous statement, Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh alleged that Kenpong was stopped from visiting the ailing musician by a woman believed to be Odo Broni

The final moments of Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, were reportedly laid bare during a family meeting at Manhyia Palace.

A rift has consumed the family of the late music legend since his death on July 26, 2025.

The late singer's elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court on October 3 seeking to halt his funeral, scheduled for December 6.

They claimed that the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and the late singer’s second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, were planning the funeral without their input despite being Daddy Lumba’s most immediate family members.

On October 28, the Kumasi High Court threw out the injunction application, following which Ernestina Fosuh invoked Otumfuo’s ntam kese (great oath) against her uncle.

Her invocation led to the two parties being dragged before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s sub-chiefs to adjudicate the case.

During their latest hearing on November 10, Ernestina Fosu was granted several reliefs in a major blow against the family head.

Manhyia Palace ruled that Daddy Lumba's funeral committee, formed by Abusuapanin, should be immediately dissolved and that the burial would no longer be held on December 6.

Daddy Lumba’s alleged final moments emerge

An alleged witness at Manhyia Palace who observed proceedings at the meeting has opened up on some of the information shared by the family.

In an interview with Obaa Tiwah, a staunch supporter of Akosua Serwaa, he stated that during the meeting, the family spoke about Daddy Lumba’s alleged final moments.

He stated that he reportedly called his old friend, businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, informing him that he was in distress.

The alleged witness claimed that, unfortunately, Daddy Lumba passed away shortly after the call.

In a statement released amid the feud, Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh stated that Kenpong visited Daddy Lumba’s home after the phone call but was prevented from seeing him by a woman believed to be Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother supports Akosua Serwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s grandmother declared her support for his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, amid the ongoing dispute over his legal spouse.

In a viral video, she stated that the family was unequivocally in support of Akosua Serwaa and sent a stern warning to Odo Broni and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

