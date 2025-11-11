Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has shared details of his large family, indicating that he has 18 children

In a recent interview, Kaakyire Appiah indicated that the 18 children were born to him by nine different women

Coming amid the controversy around Daddy Lumba's family, Kaakyire's interview has sparked mixed reactions

Veteran highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has opened up about his family life, disclosing that he has a large family.

According to Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, he is the father of 18 children, born to him by nine different women.



In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, Kaakyire Appiah indicated that he had no regrets about his choices.

Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah is blessed with 18 children from nine women. Photo source: @okay1017fm, @kaakyirekwameappiah

Speaking with the station's drive-time host, Nana Romeo, the 24th Special acknowledged that his disclosure could attract criticism but maintained that he prefers transparency about his personal circumstances.

"I have 18 children with nine different women. I know people will bash me, but honestly, what do you gain by hiding something that's already there?" he said.

He explained that one of the women who bore his children was a fellow musician, Afua Ampofowaa, and their children were residing in the Netherlands. Kaakyire Appiah added that 11 out of the 18 children were residing abroad.

Even though the children were not living together, he disclosed that they knew each other and often had family get-togethers.

"All my children know each other. When you see how united they are, you'd even think they came from one woman," he stated.

The highlife veteran described his large family as a divine gift, characterised himself as blessed to have fathered so many children, with his youngest being just four months old.

He emphasised that while some people face difficulties having even one child, he views his ability to father multiple children as evidence of God's favour in his life.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah hinted that he remains open to further expanding his family if circumstances permit.

"I wanted 25 children. If it should happen that way, I would be very excited," he remarked.

Watch Kaakyire Kwame Appiah's interview below:

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah's story follows Daddy Lumba's

The disclosure by Kaakyire Kwame Appiah follows the saga that has engulfed Daddy Lumba's family following his passing.

Daddy Lumba also had children with multiple women. According to his family, he had 11 children, with four women, including Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

As extensively covered by YEN.com.gh, Akosua Serwaa filed the suit claiming to have been excluded from the funeral preparations for her husband.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

Reactions to Kaakyire Kwame Appiah's 18 children

The video of Kaakyire Kwame Appiah's interview sparked mixed reactions from online users.

Below are some of the comments.

Nyarkotv said:

"Most of them are abroad. I know at least 9 of them. He is a responsible father, too."



Abena Frempomaa said:

"Toto wo nne3ma yiye yooooo.



Nana Osae Kweku said:

"The man of truth. God bless you."



Naa Dodua Shooter said:

"Sometimes it’s good to talk, voice out to clear the air, silence is not always golden, silence can sometimes destroy you, typical example is the case of Daddy Lumba now, he being silent and never spoke about issues surrounding him has destroyed his legacy now … Papa we will not judge you wae, it’s your decision and am happy you are saying it now to clear the air before it’s too late, kindly treat all the women fairly, you will have peace. Congrats, sir, your family is large, Ankasa, a clear African man."

