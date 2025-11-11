Mzbel's son, Okomfo Black, has opened up about his dreadlocks and his refusal to cut them off for a new look

In a video, the 12-year-old son of the veteran singer detailed the only instance he would get a haircut

Okomfo Black shared his thoughts on the ongoing conversation about the ban on certain hairstyles in Secondary schools

Veteran Ghanaian singer Mzbel's son, Aaron Amoah, popularly known as Okomfo Black, has opened up about his dreadlocks.

Mzbel’s son Okomfo Black speaks about his dreadlocks and explains why he won’t cut it off. Photo source: MzbeL

In an interview with Bro Emma on Obibini TV Studio, Okomfo Black stated that he would object to any call to cut off his dreadlocks.

Mzbel's son noted that his hairstyle had become part of his personality and that he would not sacrifice it for monetary gains. He said that he would only get a haircut on the condition that his action would save his family from a concerning situation.

He said:

"I have had my hair for a very long time, so at this point in time, it has become part of me. No money can let me cut off my hair, unless it is a family thing. The only way I will cut off my hair is if I have done something serious, and it is the only way I can save my family."

Okomfo Black stated that he had cut his hair in the past, but it later grew back within a few days.

The veteran singer's son shared his thoughts on the ongoing conversation about the ban on certain hairstyles across various Secondary schools in the country.

Okomfo Black also spoke about how the four schools he attended allowed him to keep his dreadlocks.

The YouTube video of Mzbel's son, Okomfo Black, speaking about his dreadlocks is below:

Okomfo Black argues with Mzbel over debt

Okomfo Black's remarks about his dreadlocks come days after he argued with his mother, Mzbel, over an unpaid debt.

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, the veteran singer's son shared a video of the argument with his mother inside his room at their residence in Accra.

In the video, Mzbel called out her son, who was seen on a bed in his room, for demanding GH₵500 for supporting her at her workplace. She questioned why her son was not appreciative despite being paid GH₵100 for his help.

A younger Okomfo Black showing off his haircut during a photoshoot with his mother, Mzbel. Photo source: MzbeL

In response, Okomfo Black informed the singer of her responsibility as a mother and expressed disappointment with her for failing to honour the financial commitment she had made to him.

The young boy recounted the things she did to help her mother during a recent trip to Tamale.

Mzbel later told her son that she had lied about the money she promised and listed the numerous things she had bought for him, including an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a tablet, a laptop, and clothes.

The 16 Years hitmaker also spoke about the GH₵25,000 she had paid to get her son admitted to the school, where he is currently pursuing software engineering.

Okomfo Black later called out his mother for her lies and accused her of justifying her actions by highlighting the numerous items she had purchased for him.

The video of Mzbel and her son arguing over the GH₵500 debt is below:

Okomfo's remarks about his dreadlocks stir reactions

Mzbel reignites feud with Charlotte Oduro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel reignited her feud with Counsellor Charlotte Oduro over the latter's past criticisms about her son, Okomfo Black.

The veteran singer vowed to join others in blasting the counsellor whenever she got entangled in controversy.

Mzbel also recounted how she withdrew her son from school after Charlotte Oduro criticised him.

