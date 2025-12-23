The family of the late NDC politician Samuel Aboagye and his widow, Abigail Salami, clashed once more at the Obuasi District Court on December 23, 2025

The family had earlier dragged the US-based widow to court after accusing her of refusing to present her child for DNA testing following the August 6 helicopter crash

Samuel Aboagye was one of six individuals killed in the August 6 helicopter crash while on their way to Obuasi for an anti-illegal mining event

The heated court battle between the family of late NDC politician, Samuel Aboagye and his widow, Abigail Salami, resumed with another hearing at the Obuasi District Court on December 23, 2025.

On November 11, reports emerged that the family of late politician Samuel Aboagye had dragged his US-based wife to court.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Don Summer One, Chukwu Joseph, the court correspondent for Angel 96.1 FM in Kumasi, broke the news after attending the maiden hearing at the Obuasi District Court.

According to Chukwu, Samuel Aboagye’s family raised suspicion after Abigail Salami refused on two occasions to provide her child for a DNA test in the aftermath of the August 6 helicopter crash.

"After the helicopter crash, every family was asked to present immediate family members for DNA testing. The family called Abigail Aboagye in the United States and asked her to present the child to the investigative team to carry out the tests to identify his remains. They agreed on a date, but when the time came, they could not reach her," the court correspondent said.

He added that Salami’s suspicious behaviour prompted the family to seek clarity on the child’s paternity by heading to court.

In a subsequent interview, the late NADMO deputy director’s brother said their move was in accordance with his wishes, claiming that Aboagye suspected his wife had an affair with another prominent politician while he was alive.

After the family filed their lawsuit, Abigail Salami reportedly filed a counter suit seeking to block them from being allowed to carry out a DNA test on her child.

Samuel Aboagye DNA case update

On December 23, both parties reappeared before the Obuasi District court for the resumption of the case.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Dadzie TV, lawyers for both the plaintiffs and defendants were seen arriving at the court.

Samuel Aboagye's family members, including his brother, also made their way to the court.

According to the blogger, the trial judge called lawyers for both parties into her chambers to hold a private meeting, leaving the media without access to proceedings.

He added that after more than an hour's meeting, the legal teams of both parties left without any additional information, with the case presumably adjourned till another date.

Samuel Aboagye’s family dismisses DNA reports

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye’s family responded to reports that his daughter had taken a DNA test, which had confirmed her as the late politician’s daughter.

In an interview, the late August 6 helicopter crash victim's brother denied the reports, stating that they were false.

