Ghanaian highlife musician Kofi Nti has spoken on a longstanding rumour surrounding the late Daddy Lumba and an alleged poisoning incident that many had linked to the singer's first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

In an exclusive interview on Okay FM with Nana Romeo on November 18, 2025, Kofi Nti disclosed that Daddy Lumba had confided in him years ago about the disturbing experience, clarifying that it was his friends, not his wife, who were responsible for the incident.

Kofi Nti debunks rumour about Lumba’s wife

The issue resurfaced during a private conversation between Kofi Nti and dancehall star Samini while they were both in the UK for a show.

Samini reportedly warned Nti to be careful around women, referencing rumours that Lumba’s first wife, Serwaa, had poisoned him.

“I was in the same apartment with Samini in the UK when we went for a show,” Kofi Nti recalled. “Samini made a comment during a discussion, saying men should be cautious about women. He said it’s alleged that Daddy Lumba’s wife Serwaa poisoned him.”

Kofi Nti, who was close to the late legend, immediately corrected Samini and offered clarity on the true story.

He said:

“I had to correct him that it wasn’t true, so he asked me to explain it better to him since I was close to Daddy Lumba."

Lumba was poisoned at party: Kofi Nti

According to Kofi Nti, Daddy Lumba personally opened up to him about the incident, which occurred many years ago during a party he attended with friends.

In his words:

“One day, I was with him in one of his houses, having a conversation. Daddy Lumba told me he wanted to clarify some things. He said that after singing about being poisoned in one of his songs, people thought he was referring to Serwaa, but that wasn’t the case.”

The highlife legend reportedly told Kofi Nti that he had left his drink unattended at a party, and when he returned, his drink had been tampered with. He later vomited blood upon returning home.

To drive home his point, Nti claimed Daddy Lumba called his second wife, Odo Broni, during the conversation to confirm the incident had nothing to do with Akosua Serwaa.

“He told me he would have died if he wasn’t strong. Odo Broni confirmed that it was his friends, not his first wife, who poisoned him,” Nti added.

Watch the video of Kofi Nti speaking below:

Nti speaks on Lumba, Roman Fada's relationship

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kofi Nti dismissed Roman Fada’s claims of being the official manager of the late Daddy Lumba.

Kofi Nti stated that Lumba had no manager for years and insisted that Roman Fada lacked the capacity to manage someone of Lumba’s stature.

His comments followed a press statement by Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu, warning Roman Fada against sharing false funeral information and posing as Lumba’s manager.

