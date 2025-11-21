Struggling rapper Agbeko has yielded to attempts to get him rehabilitated after years of substance abuse

Agbeko, who had initially refused professional help, has been admitted to the Pantang Hospital to begin treatment

Edem, who pledged to foot the bills for his colleague's treatment, shared photos on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Agbeko has reportedly begun a journey to get rehabilitated after years of substance abuse.

Agbeko has been admitted to the Pantang Hospital in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region.

According to colleague rapper Edem, who shared the news, Agbeko had reached out to him for help earlier in the week, expressing his willingness to get help and get better.

Struggling rapper Agbeko begins rehab at Pantang with Edem's help. Photo source: Edem

Source: Facebook

Edem noted that he and his Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) team immediately sent him to Pantang for treatment and have pledged to cover the costs.

"It’s with great joy that I announce to all well-wishers and family..Agbeko reached out within the week and expressed his willingness to get help to get better. Myself and the team at VRMG facilitated his going to Pantang for rehabilitation and pledged to cover all costs during his stay," Edem said while sharing photos.

The photos showed Edem and Agbeko on the premises of the hospital in the company of others.

See the photos of Agbeko and Edem at Pantang below:

Agbeko's initial refusal of Edem's rehabilitation effort

The decision by Agbeko to start rehabilitation comes just days after he refused the initial offer from Edem.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Ototome rapper, once celebrated for his energetic presence in Ghana's hiplife scene, has faced a career decline linked to struggles with substance addiction.

Public concern about his well-being intensified after a viral video showed him pleading with media personality Andy Dosty for money to buy food.

Andy Dosty declined to offer the Ototo Me hit-maker money. he later hosted the rapper on his show on Hitz FM, where the rapper confessed that he had been introduced to substances by an ex-girlfriend.

Watch Agbeko's interview with Andy Dosty below:

The heartbreaking footage prompted rapper Edem to mobilise his team for an intervention. Determined to help a colleague whose talent had once inspired many, Edem personally invested hours attempting to guide Agbeko toward recovery.

According to a Facebook post shared by Edem, the team held an initial meeting with Agbeko, where all parties agreed that rehabilitation represented the best path forward.

Edem recounted spending an entire day with the struggling artiste, taking him from a salon to a local eatery before finally escorting him to the Pantang health facility, where arrangements had been made for his admission.

Agbeko poses with Edem after his makeover on November 17, 2025. Photo source: Edem

Source: Facebook

However, despite the collective effort and professional guidance made available, Agbeko unexpectedly refused to proceed with the rehabilitation process upon arrival at the facility. The team reportedly spent additional hours into the evening at Pantang attempting to persuade him, to no avail.

Expressing deep disappointment, Edem, who recently got an appointment with the Cyber Security Authority, took to social media to inform supporters and family members of the outcome.

Rapper Agbeko gets a makeover from colleague Edem on Monday, November 17, 2025. Photo source: Hitz FM, Edem

Source: Facebook

The story disappointed many Ghanaians. However, it seems Agbeko has had some deep reflections and has decided to seek help.

Showboy encounters Agbeko on the streets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy encountered Agbeko on the streets while cruising on the streets with his luxurious vehicle.

In a video, the Bombo Yie hit-maker was in disbelief over the Ghanaian rapper's physical appearance during their trending interaction.

Showboy also raised questions about the local music industry as he expressed concerns for Agbeko's well-being and fall from grace.

Source: YEN.com.gh