Prophet Kumchacha has warned the late Daddy Lumba's family against burying him on December 13 , 2025

The man of God has opened up about some things he saw in the spiritual realm on United Television

Social media users have expressed their concerns after watching the video shared by UTV on Instagram

Prophet Kumchacha has warned that if the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, is buried on December 13, 2025, tragedy may occur.

On November 22, 2025, Kumchacha stated on UTV’s United Showbiz that he had seen the late singer at least twice in his dreams and witnessed him sobbing within a jail cell.

Prophet Kumchacha claims the late Daddy Lumba is in jail in the spiritual realm, warning against his funeral in December 2025. Photo credit: @therealdaddylumba @prophetkumchacha.

Kumchacha claims Daddy Lumba's soul is weeping

The prophet pleaded for the burial date to be changed, stating that he had foreseen a disaster from the spiritual realm.

He warned that the implications would go beyond the family and impact the world due to the spiritual circumstances surrounding the burial.

Instead, he proposed that the funeral be held in June 2026.

"Daddy Lumba's spirit is depressed as I speak, and I have had multiple dreams,” he said. “He is crying and in shackles in the spiritual world. Tragic events will occur both spiritually and physically if they attempt to bury him on December 13. The funeral needs to be rescheduled for the sixth month of the next year."

Kumchacha warns public about Daddy Lumba’s funeral

Kumchacha added that his visions showed anyone who disrupts the funeral or causes conflict within the family would face serious consequences.

He claimed that Daddy Lumba’s ghost would return after the burial to take three people with him to the cemetery.

"I also noticed that Daddy Lumba said he would come and take three people with him to the graveyard if anyone refused to allow his burial to be held peacefully and for peace to reign in the family," he said.

Prophet Kumchacha cautions the public about meddling in the late Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements. Photo credit: @kumchacha.

Daddy Lumba’s sister opposes December 13 burial

Meanwhile, the late musician’s older sister, Ernestina Fosu, has rejected the proposed burial date of December 13, 2025.

After a court appearance on November 21, 2025, she told the media that she would not allow the funeral to proceed on that date, especially under the authority of Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu.

"Two weeks is insufficient because Charles is not a fowl. Consequently, there will be no funeral on December 13, 2025. Why are we hurrying?" she asked.

Daddy Lumba’s death and funeral date change

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, with his funeral initially scheduled for December 6, 2025, but later rescheduled to December 13, 2025.

The reported decision was made during a meeting held at the Otumfuo Saamanhene Palace on November 10, 2025.

At the meeting, a new funeral committee, chaired by the Dadiesoabahene, was appointed to oversee the musician's burial arrangements.

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, is embroiled in a legal tussle with his second wife, Odo Broni, over the widowhood rites. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Daddy Lumba's sister reports Abusuapanin to police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosu had allegedly reported Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to the Kumasi Central Police Station.

According to reports, the police investigation concerned claims that the leader of the family had embezzled money meant for the legend's burial.

