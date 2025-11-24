"Daddy Lumba Has Been Handcuffed, Tragedy Will Happen if We Bury Him on December 13": Kumchacha
- Prophet Kumchacha has warned the late Daddy Lumba's family against burying him on December 13, 2025
- The man of God has opened up about some things he saw in the spiritual realm on United Television
- Social media users have expressed their concerns after watching the video shared by UTV on Instagram
Prophet Kumchacha has warned that if the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, is buried on December 13, 2025, tragedy may occur.
On November 22, 2025, Kumchacha stated on UTV’s United Showbiz that he had seen the late singer at least twice in his dreams and witnessed him sobbing within a jail cell.
Kumchacha claims Daddy Lumba's soul is weeping
The prophet pleaded for the burial date to be changed, stating that he had foreseen a disaster from the spiritual realm.
He warned that the implications would go beyond the family and impact the world due to the spiritual circumstances surrounding the burial.
Instead, he proposed that the funeral be held in June 2026.
"Daddy Lumba's spirit is depressed as I speak, and I have had multiple dreams,” he said. “He is crying and in shackles in the spiritual world. Tragic events will occur both spiritually and physically if they attempt to bury him on December 13. The funeral needs to be rescheduled for the sixth month of the next year."
The Instagram video is below:
Kumchacha warns public about Daddy Lumba’s funeral
Kumchacha added that his visions showed anyone who disrupts the funeral or causes conflict within the family would face serious consequences.
He claimed that Daddy Lumba’s ghost would return after the burial to take three people with him to the cemetery.
"I also noticed that Daddy Lumba said he would come and take three people with him to the graveyard if anyone refused to allow his burial to be held peacefully and for peace to reign in the family," he said.
Akosua Brempongmaa’s spokesperson lists two conditions that must be met before Daddy Lumba’s funeral
Daddy Lumba’s sister opposes December 13 burial
Meanwhile, the late musician’s older sister, Ernestina Fosu, has rejected the proposed burial date of December 13, 2025.
After a court appearance on November 21, 2025, she told the media that she would not allow the funeral to proceed on that date, especially under the authority of Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu.
"Two weeks is insufficient because Charles is not a fowl. Consequently, there will be no funeral on December 13, 2025. Why are we hurrying?" she asked.
The Instagram video is below:
Daddy Lumba’s death and funeral date change
Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, with his funeral initially scheduled for December 6, 2025, but later rescheduled to December 13, 2025.
The reported decision was made during a meeting held at the Otumfuo Saamanhene Palace on November 10, 2025.
At the meeting, a new funeral committee, chaired by the Dadiesoabahene, was appointed to oversee the musician's burial arrangements.
Daddy Lumba's sister reports Abusuapanin to police
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosu had allegedly reported Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to the Kumasi Central Police Station.
According to reports, the police investigation concerned claims that the leader of the family had embezzled money meant for the legend's burial.
