Daddy Lumba’s family reaffirmed that his burial would take place on December 13, 2025, despite public family fued

His sister, Ernestina Fosu, opposed the scheduled date in court and expressed her wish to delay the funeral to 2026

Relatives supporting the original plan said funeral billboards had already been mounted and invitations distributed

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The family of legendary highlife singer Charles Kwadwo Fosu, well known as Daddy Lumba, has reaffirmed that the date of his burial remains unchanged.

The family of the late Daddy Lumba reaffirms December 13, 2025 as the date of his burial. Photo credit: daddy lumba. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Daddy Lumba's family has been embroiled in a publicised feud since his death at age 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

This confirmation comes after Ernestina Fosu, the eldest sister of Daddy Lumba, cast doubt on the scheduled funeral service following her appearance in court in Kumasi on November 21, 2025.

Ernestina cast doubt on Daddy Lumba's funeral

In an interview after her court appearance, Ernestina Fosu stated that she would not allow Daddy Lumba's funeral to be held on December 13, 2025.

She said:

"Excuse me for saying this, but Charles (Daddy Lumba) is not a chicken. Only two weeks for his funeral? No. The funeral will not happen."

Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, casts doubts on her late brother's December 13 funeral service. Photo source: @gists_online, @m_bawumia, @ghpagenews

Source: UGC

When asked whether Daddy Lumba's funeral would be held in 2026, she explained that she did not have the authority to make that decision. However, she added that she would postpone the funeral to 2026 if she were given the power to decide.

The Instagram video of Ernestina Fosu casting doubt on the late Daddy Lumba’s funeral is below:

Daddy Lumba's family reaffirms burial date

However, in a recent video, a group of men said to be members of Daddy Lumba's family stated that billboards have already been mounted announcing the burial date, December 13, 2025, and according to them, "nothing is changing."

As proof, they mentioned that billboards for the funeral have been placed in Accra, and more are being transported to Kumasi for the same purpose.

They also noted that invitations have already been prepared, reinforcing their position that the date is final and will not be changed.

The video of Daddy Lumba's family reaffirming the date of the singer's burial is below:

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's burial reconfirmation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Amakorangtenmaa stated:

"If they don’t want to bury him, they should stop. One funeral every day this, every day that."

@Azontobliss1 wrote:

"Bro, do your funeral and leave us out of it. We’re tired."

@thegud_neighbor commented:

"Nyame hyira wo a w’adɔfo asa. If DL were an ordinary person, he’d have been buried peacefully."

@koftownFlower said:

"Person no fit rest in peace again?"

Kumchacha speaks on Daddy Lumba's burial

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prophet Kumchacha warned that if the late highlife singer Daddy Lumba is buried on December 13, 2025, tragedy may occur.

According to him, he had seen the late singer at least twice in his dreams and witnessed him sobbing within a jail cell.

The prophet pleaded for the burial date to be changed, stating that he had foreseen a disaster from the spiritual realm.

Source: YEN.com.gh