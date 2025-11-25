Nasty C Belittles Sarkodie As He Lists His Top Three Ghanaian Rappers
- South African rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly called Nasty C, has listed his top Ghanaian rappers
- The 28-year-old rapper has landed in Ghana as part of his African tour to promote his new project
- Some social media users have commented on Nasty C's viral interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime
Award-winning South African rapper Nasty C has listed his top three Ghanaian rappers in a viral interview.
Upon arriving in Ghana, the famous rapper granted his first interview at Joy Prime on November 24, 2025, where he gave his candid opinion about Ghanaian music.
Nasty C lists his favourite Ghanaian rappers
The South African rapper disclosed that although Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has won a BET award, he doesn't make it into his current top three Ghanaian rappers.
The music producers named Black Sherif, Vic Mensah and Kwesi Arthur as the top rappers pushing the Ghanaian music beyond its shores.
Nasty C's comments have sparked debate online among many music and entertainment pundits in Ghana, especially after Sarkodie's recent sold-out Rapperholic concert in the Ashanti Region.
Fans of the talented Tema-based rapper Sarkodie have shared opposing views on the X platform.
"He’s not in my top three at the moment. He is definitely in the top five,” Nasty C said.
The Instagram video of Nasty C listing his top three Ghanaian rappers is below:
Nasty C addresses 'beef' with Sarkodie
Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, known professionally as Nasty C, commented on the 'beef' he had with Sarkodie in 2022. He explained that both artists likely haven’t resolved the issue due to their busy schedules.
"I don’t know, we would have to have a conversation. I think a lot of things got lost in translation and, you know, I don’t know. No one’s organised that sit-down just yet, and we are both just busy with our lives," he said.
"I said that in the song that I put out, but I guess I don’t know if he misunderstood it or if someone was in his ear and told him the wrong message, but his response to the song that I put out was a little spicy."
"So I don’t know where his head is at the moment. I’m not really worried about it, but if he were to ask us to sit down and have a chat, yeah, for sure," he added.
The X video of Nasty C during an interview session in Ghana is below:
Nasty C discusses ditching Sarkodie on projects
In the viral video, Nasty C explained why he has never worked with Sarkodie on any musical projects. He said he would love to make amends with the award-winning rapper.
Nasty C also referenced a viral track where he recounted his first impression of Sarkodie.
"When I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand, cool. I’m not too proud to say but I’m still a fan."
"He later disclosed in the verse that he declined two offers to work with Sarkodie, making poor excuses to avoid collaboration."
"Two requests over the years and I declined them both. I just made up some dumb excuse like; I’m in album mode. But looking back on that today, I was in coward mode."
The X video is below:
Sarkodie responds to Nasty C’s claims
Sarkodie responded to Nasty C’s claims in a December 2022 track titled “Landlord,” stating that he never reached out to him for collaboration and had no issues with him.
"I ain’t gotta (have to) shake your hand so you can walk out. And so you know it’s not me, you're fighting your own ego, maybe a couple of things you gotta sort out. I never reached out homie, but I know what you're doing, such a smart body touching the God is part of the plan,” Sarkodie rapped on the track."
The X video of Sarkodie's diss song to Nasty C is below:
Sarkodie pays tribute to Daddy Lumba
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian artist Sarkodie, who gave a heartfelt homage to the late Daddy Lumba.
The Homecoming edition of Rapperholic, the BET winner's inaugural event, was hosted in the Ashanti Region.
A viral Instagram post from DL FM featured comments from certain social media users on Sarkodie's performance
