Ghanaian female content creator Victoria Mawufemor Ofori has suddenly passed away.

The young chief executive officer of Lavish Packaging's death has evoked sadness among entrepreneurs and content creators online.

The creative industry has reacted to the news of the untimely passing of Victoria Mawufemor Ofori, who always entertained her followers with relatable content.

Victoria, known for her vibrant personality and visionary leadership, had recently imported a new shipment of products from China in her ongoing efforts to elevate and expand her business.

Her passion for excellence and her determination to grow Lavish Packaging never waned, and her commitment to innovation became a defining hallmark of the brand.

Victoria was deeply devoted to supporting and empowering young, aspiring entrepreneurs, as evidenced on her social media pages.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Ms. Victoria, the CEO of Lavish Packaging. Her leadership, grace, and unwavering dedication have left an indelible mark on our company and all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be profoundly missed."

Ghanaians react to Victoria Mawufemor Ofori's death

Some social media users have sent condolences messages to the family of Victoria Mawufemor Ofori, who passed away mysteriously, three days after her joyful post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

yaa_pee stated:

"Ooh noo I’m just scrolling on your page and saw a post was made just 3 days ago? May her soul rest in peace 😥😥."

essential_managements commented:

"Ah Ah Ah .. Vic .. hmmmm it is well 🙏."

avant_la_robe stated:

"My her soul rest in peace."

cozy.homeessentials stated:

"So sorry for your loss😢😢😢. This is so sad, oooo My CEO paapapa 😢😢😢."

yatrinabeads reacted:

"💔Her soul rest in perfect peace. May her soul rest in peace! This is sad 💔💔💔💔."

miss_esene stated:

"Aww Mawufemor… Kwaku Manu Vicky… Xede nyui. Dzidzor le nutifafa me💔. God rest her soul, it is well."

