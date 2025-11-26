Ghanaian comedian and media personality Foster Romanus has opened up about his heartbreaks in a viral video.

The media personality disclosed that his past relationship experiences have had a great impact on his life.

Foster Romanus claims heartbreak made him religious.

He opened up about his spiritual life while he was a guest on the popular UTV culinary show. He explained that heartbreaks from past relationships strengthened his faith and drew him closer to God.

Speaking on the cooking show on UTV, he stated how he had so much faith in love and relationships, which eventually led to heartbreak.

Foster Romanus recounted how his girlfriend’s breakup left him mentally unstable.

Narrating the encounter, he said,

"I’ve been heartbroken before. I was so in love with her, I one day decided to go see her. When I saw her, she told me we needed to talk. Already, I had bragged that she wouldn’t be able to break up with me."

"She told me she needed space and I jokingly asked her if she’s an astronaut. She said she was tired and could see that the relationship wasn’t going anywhere."

"Out of frustration, I forgot that I had driven to her house. I was walking home when she called me asking why I left my car. That’s when I remembered that I actually drove to her house, so I had to return and pick my car. I was so hurt, but the broken heart drew me closer to God,” he added."

Foster Romanus describes his relationship with his exes

Foster Romanus, the outspoken comedian, shared some relationship tips during the cooking show.

He disclosed that he has always maintained good relationships with his exes and often offers them guidance on various aspects of life.

"I’m very cool with my exes. I’m someone who likes to encourage a lot. Most of the people I was with call me for advice when they’re down.

"They seek my opinion on things they’re unsure of. I sometimes pray with them about it. I will draw you closer to God so you won’t do anything bad," he said.

"Some of them suggest we get back together, but I consider the circumstances in which we broke up and decide whether it’s fine for us to be together again," he stated.

