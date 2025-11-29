On Friday, November 28, 2025, a Kumasi High Court ruled that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni should be recognised as wives of Daddy Lumba

After the ruling, a video showed Odo Broni's PA pouring champagne on her to possibly celebrate the victory in court

However, Ewura Akua Hayford, Personal Assistant of Odo Broni, said she did not do it to signify their victory or to celebrate

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ewura Akua Hayford, the Personal Assistant (PA) to Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, has explained why she bathed her madam in champagne after a Kumasi High Court affirmed her as a wife of the late Ghanaian music legend.

When the court ruled that both Akosua Serwa and Odo Broni should be recognised as wives and allowed to undergo the widowhood rites according to Akan tradition, a “celebratory” video surfaced on social media.

Odo Broni's PA pours champagne on her after court affirms her as Daddy Lumba's wife on November 28, 2025. Photo source: @officialdaddylumba

Source: Facebook

In the video, Odo Broni’s PA, Ewura Akua Hayford, was seen pouring champagne on Odo Broni, who was sitting on a chair in the compound of a house. Her PA poured seven bottles of champagne on her.

After the video went viral, some people condemned Odo Broni for the act. However, Ewura Akua Hayford explained that the champagne “bathing” was entirely her idea. She did not consult Odo Broni before doing it.

In her explanatory video, Ewura Akua Hayford added that she was in town when she heard the news and decided to buy the drinks. She said she bought seven bottles of champagne and poured all of them on Odo Broni.

“This wasn’t a celebration or any form of jubilation after the court hearing. For me, it was simply a way to ease the pressure on her after all the insults and name-calling she had endured. Odo Broni didn’t know anything about it; I planned everything myself. I felt there was the need for her to be drenched in something finer than the insults.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Odo Broni's champagne 'celebration'

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@K_thompson00 said:

"Make dem stop that thing o, the person saf die leave everything what’s wrong with sharing when he married both of you."

@Nje_baby wrote:

"The intent perhaps was right, but the action was very unnecessary. I really don’t fault “Odo Broni” in all of this issue; I fault DL very much for leaving this chaos behind. However, what the PA did was to just put up Odo Broni for more ridicule."

@OheneAgyekum16 said:

"You put a camera on top of it, dey come talk we say it was not a celebration 😏."

@PontiacMadeDdge wrote:

"God no dey sleep. Akosua Serwa will laugh last. Be here."

@Medwenmeho68692 said:

"Pure Witchcraft paaaaa."

Source: YEN.com.gh