A video of Odo Broni's brother speaking regarding the lawsuit has gone viral

He emphasised that the most important thing was for unity to prevail so that the funeral of Daddy Lumba could be held

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared their views on the incident.

The brother of Odo Broni was in court on Friday, November 28, 2025, for the final hearing of the case on who will be declared the surviving spouse of the late musician Daddy Lumba.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on @phamous.com, the young man, who identified himself as Ike, said one of the main reasons for showing up in court was so he could protect his father, who, during the last hearing, had to endure some unpleasant experiences from disgruntled women.

Questioned by the host on his expectations for the case, the brother of Odo Broni stated that he was always rooting for Odo Broni to emerge victorious in the lawsuit.

He, however, added that the most important thing was unity between both parties, so the funeral of Daddy Lumba could be successfully organised without any problems.

"What we are looking for is peace. We hope everything can conclude so everything will be done orderly, and the funeral can be successfully held. That is the most important thing. The back-and-forth is unhelpful, and it will bring about peace. Daddy Lumba always wanted unity, and if this is happening while he is no longer here, that is not right."

Facts of the case

The Kumasi High Court, on Friday, November 28, 2025, rejected the prayer for Akosua Serwaa, the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

The presiding judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, in her ruling, stated that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

The judge was also not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa, claiming she had married Daddy Lumba under the ordinance in Germany.

In light of this, the judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

Reactions to comments by Odo Broni's brother

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video praised the young man for his comments and his stance on unity.

Kiki Jay stated:

"But I think he has spoken so well. He didn’t come to fight but just to stand by the old man, and I understand him."

Obaahpa Abenaa indicated:

"Thank you for standing for your sister."

Believe Power stated:

"Ghana is the reason why God doesn't want to destroy the world ooo."

Konadu added:

"Daddy Lumba is backing Odo Broni, papabi."

Daddy Lumba's family suports Akosua Serwaa wins

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family had settled on Akosua Serwaa to perform the widowhood rites at his funeral.

This happened when they won overwhelmingly over Odo Broni after the family put the matter to a vote during a meeting.

The vote to choose between Serwaa and Odo Broni followed weeks of an impasse, which landed at the Manyhia Palace.

