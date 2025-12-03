Wode Maya visited Ethiopia’s Abuna Yemata Guh church, known as the most dangerous place of worship on Earth

He scaled a vertical cliff with no harnesses, guided by locals, and captured the journey in a gripping YouTube video

The video drew strong reactions from fans across Ghana, with many surprised by the risky climb and expressing admiration

Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has captivated his audience with a daring expedition to a monolithic church in Ethiopia.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya scales a cliff and sets foot in the world's most dangerous church in Ethiopia, Abuna Yemata Guh. Photo credit: Wode Maya. Image source: Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The Ethiopian church, known as Abuna Yemata Guh, is widely regarded as the most inaccessible and dangerous place of worship on Earth.

In a video documenting the incredible journey, Wode Maya shared his experience of scaling a vertical rock cliff, bare-handed, to reach the ancient church, which sits at a breathtaking altitude of 2,580 metres.

Wode Maya at world's most dangerous church

The journey to the 6th-century church seemed a bit concerning to Wode and his crew as it required climbers to navigate a sheer precipice with no ropes or safety harnesses.

Wode Maya exclaimed in the video, expressing his initial terror before beginning the ascent.

He said:

"I've never even climbed a tree in my whole life."

Despite his fear, he was guided by local men and women who climbed the rock face with practiced skill, using only handholds and footholds etched into the sandstone over centuries.

The video highlighted the intense physical and mental challenge of the climb. Viewers followed Wode Maya's strenuous journey up the cliff, sharing in his moments of fear and ultimate triumph.

His cameraman humorously added to the drama, joking that he wasn't prepared to risk his life for the perfect shot.

Wode Maya's documentation of the experience has brought global attention to this extraordinary wonder of faith and ancient architecture.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Wode Maya at Ethiopian church

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Prince Kwarko Maxwell stated:

"The only church that retires people after 60 years. How do old people join this church?"

Machiek Mo Anyob commented:

"My legs are shivering from South Sudan, not even near the Church."

Stephany Glover said:

"The Ghanaian spirit and blood in me will never allow me to climb up to such a place, especially when my house witches are fully awake and monitoring me 24/7."

Coat Limited wrote:

"Has anyone fallen from here before? Why would they say yes? You’ll panic."

Kaps Zm commented:

"Why make a church on a mountain? For prayers to be answered fast?"

A popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya meets Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote while in Grenada. Photo credit: @Wodemaya/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wode Maya meets Africa's richest man, Dangote

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that YouTuber Wode Maya had a chance encounter with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote. The two met in Grenada, where Wode Maya was exploring the country, and Dangote was on a business trip.

Shortly after the meeting, Wode Maya shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Africa’s richest man at a forum.

He posted the image on social media, expressing his excitement and calling the moment “a handshake with the richest man in Africa.”

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh