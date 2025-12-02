A young Ghanaian lady was beaming with joy after she checked her 2025 WASSCE results

In a video, she posted her results slip and sang with excitement upon realising she could pursue tertiary education with her grades

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her, with many sharing their views on this year's WASSCE

Gloria Boateg Dankwa, a senior high school graduate who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has stirred reactions online after the provisional results were released.

It all happened after she took to TikTok to post a video of herself in a joyous mood as she sang Great Ampong’s hit song Style Bia Bi.

Gloria, who attended Nobert Educational Complex and studied General Arts, posted her results as proof that she indeed excelled in the WASSCE.

For the four core subjects, she got E8 in Social Studies, C6 in English Language, B3 in Core Mathematics, and C6 in Integrated Science.

For the elective subjects, the teenager obtained B3 in Christian Religious Studies, B3 in Economics, and A1 in Government.

A tally of Gloria's best six subjects in the WASSCE showed she got an aggregate of 22 in the exam

The adorable video, which had generated over 5,000 likes and 200 comments, was captioned: "Glory and honour be unto God."

2025 WASSCE provisional results statistics

The WASSCE provisional results released on November 29, 2025, have generated a high uproar.

According to the findings, 131,097 students, representing 30.27% of the total 461,736 candidates from 1,021 schools, failed English Language.

Also, 220,008 students, representing 50.54%, failed Core Mathematics, whereas 161,606 students (39.87%) failed Integrated Science, while 220,806 students (57.74%) obtained grades ranging from A1 to C6. A total of 196,727 students (44%) failed Social Studies, while 248,538 students (55.82%) passed it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the girl’s performance in WASSCE

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated the girl for her strides in this year's exams, with many optimistic that she can gain admission into the university of her choice.

Gheneral Simpong commented:

“How did you get A1 in Government and E8 in Social Studies..? You people dey do wonders paa oo.”

antwiwa wrote:

“I remember way back in 2023, the way I removed my stomach and wrote the social studies errr, I had A1.”

COLLEY asked:

“Sis please, it seems you have posted all four (4) core subjects, but for the electives only three (3) are here. So where is the remaining one?”

BiG MONA added:

“You did well, my dear. My brother got 6 F9s. I said bro, I’m ashamed paa. He said what he got is what we have.”

Dr Likee team stated:

“Per what I’ve observed, I think there was a deviation in the Social Studies results because a lot of people have been doing well in the other subjects, but Social, which is rather easy, didn’t go well for them.”

