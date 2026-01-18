Nana Agradaa’s 'son', Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, has publicly slammed a woman claiming to be the jailed preacher’s sister over comments about her condition in prison

The woman had stated that Nana Agradaa was in good health at the Nsawam Female Prison, insisted she was lawfully incarcerated, and appealed to the public to pray for her appeal

In a sharp rebuttal, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso said neither the Asiedua nor the Asiamah families recognised the woman and warned the public against believing her claims

Nana Agradaa’s self-acclaimed son, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, stoked drama on social media after slamming the jailed preacher’s ‘sister’.

The popular televangelist, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, was sentenced to a 15-year jail term by an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities via radio and television.

Her incarceration has caused a major stir in the country, with rumours swirling about her alleged deteriorating condition behind bars and social media anger over her face being covered whenever she appears in court.

Nana Agradaa’s ‘sister’ speaks about prison condition

On January 16, 2026, a woman claiming to be Nana Agradaa’s sister spoke up about her alleged condition behind bars, tackling some of the rumours surrounding her incarceration.

She said contrary to rumours, Nana Agradaa was in good health in the Nsawam Female Prison and appealed to Ghanaians to continue praying for her sister to win her appeal against her sentencing.

She said: "Anyone who says my sister (Agradaa) is not in prison does not know what they are talking about. There are laws in Ghana, and so she cannot be free. There is a reason why her face is covered whenever she appears before court."

"As we speak, my sister is in prison. My family and I visit her in prison every time. Her husband also visits her. There are videos of it on social media. You cannot film her from the prison."

Nana Agradaa’s ‘son’ slams supposed sister

In a TikTok video released later on January 16, Nana Agradaa’s son angrily clapped back at the claims of her supposed sister.

Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, one of the jailed televangelist’s junior pastor who she calls her son, said neither the Asiedua nor Asiamah families knew the woman carrying herself out as the preacher’s sister.

He warned Ghanaians not to accept her claims as fact and said the family completely disassociated itself from her statements.

Nana Agradaa's 'son' weeps over prison condition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa Ba Gyemeso broke down in tears after a video of his mother being escorted by prison officers into a van surfaced on social media.

In a video, he was seen weeping while listening to Kofi Kinaata and opened up on how he has been overwhelmed due to her ongoing legal woes.

