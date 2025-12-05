Captain Smart marked his graduation from UPSA on December 5, 2025, by stepping out with his parents in a rare and heartwarming public appearance

A video showed the media personality cheerfully posing with his parents at the ceremony as he placed his graduation cap on each of their heads

The footage sparked warm reactions online, with many Ghanaians praising the family moment and expressing admiration for Captain Smart’s bond with his parents

Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, flaunted his parents as they made a rare public appearance together as a family.

Captain Smart flaunts his close bond with his parents as he graduates from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). Image credit: @captainsmartofficial, @the1957news

The host of Maakye on Onua TV earned a master’s degree in Peace, Security, and Intelligence from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on December 5, 2025.

A ceremony was held at the University’s premises in Accra, where all the graduating students were presented with their degrees and citations for completing their programs of study.

Each graduand was accompanied by special friends and family members to celebrate their accomplishment.

Captain Smart was awarded during the ceremony as the best graduate student in project work.

Below is a TikTok video of Captain Smart receiving his honour.

Captain Smart flaunts parents

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of The 1957 news, the media personality appeared at his graduation ceremony, accompanied by his parents.

Captain Smart looked sharply dressed in his graduation gown and cap and was in a good mood as he joked with photographers taking shots of him and his parents.

He took a photo with both parents and then asked the photographer to snap his parents together.

In a jovial gesture, he placed his graduation cap on his father’s head and then snapped a photo with him, before he took another one with his mother also wearing the cap.

The TikTok video of Captain Smart and his parents is below.

Reactions to Captain Smart’s parents attending graduation

The video of Captain Smart and his parents stirred heartwarming reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

maa.rme said:

"He looks so much like his mummy 😍this is beautiful to watch. May our parents grow old to see a beautiful day like this."

sir.forson wrote:

"You're blessed to have both parents alive at your age, bro."

afia_papabi1 commented:

"Congratulations, Kojo Smart. 👏👏👏🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

daughterofzion said:

"He looks like his mum😊😊and took her guy guy🤣 The father appears reserved😊."

Afiba _ Aky3de wrote:

"This world has been fair to some people oo. Captain still has his parents till date...and my mine left like ghosts passing by."

Wisdom Macdovann Ameho Junior commented:

"Guys and their mummies deɛ forget ooo🥰🔥. The love is always deep."

Captain Smart is awarded as the best student in project work at UPSA. Image credit: @captainsmartofficial/Instagram

Captain Smart celebrates mother on birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart flaunted his close bond with his mother during her 67th birthday celebration on November 18.

In a video, the media personality eulogised his mother with an emotional message on his Onua Maakye show.

The UPSA graduate almost broke down in tears as he recounted the great support he received from her during the most difficult times in his life.

