Bishop J. Y. Adu has broken his silence on legendary gospel singer Maame Tiwaa's sudden demise

In a trending TikTok video, the bishop reacted to the allegations against Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife

Bishop Adu also shared a new update on Yaw Sarpong's health condition amid his recovery from a stroke

The founder of New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi, Bishop J. Y. Adu, has reacted to the sudden demise of veteran gospel singer Maame Tiwaa.

Bishop J Y Adu speaks on Maame Tiwaa's death and Yaw Sarpong's health condition. Photo source: GH BRAIN TV, Yaw Sarpong, Bishop J Y Adu

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning on Sunday, December 7, 2025, after news emerged that Maame Tiwaa had passed away.

The late singer had been renowned for her role as a member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo music group for many years before her death.

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of the music group, announced the news of Maame Tiwaa's death in an emotional social media post.

He also shared a video of Tiwaa on stage performing and captioned it:

"It is well hmmmmm!!"

Yaw Sarpong's bandmate had been active in the weeks leading up to her death.

She performed at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship, which was held at the end of October.

Earlier in the year, she performed at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

She also received the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Yaw Sarpong.

Below is the Instagram post confirming Maame Tiwaa's death:

Bishop Adu speaks on Maame Tiwaa's death

In an interview with Top Radio on Monday, December 9, 2025, Bishop Adu dismissed allegations from some Ghanaians who claimed that Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, Maame Pinamang, was responsible for Maame Tiwaa's demise.

He noted that he believed that the late singer passed away from natural causes and did not blame anyone for her death.

Bishop Adu stated that he and others had yet to break the news of Maame Tiwaa's death to Yaw Sarpong due to his health condition, remarking:

"A lot of people are claiming that Yaw Sarpong's wife was responsible for Maame Tiwaa's death. Nobody killed Tiwaa. I believe that her time had come. I am not blaming or accusing anyone of killing her.

"As of now, we have not informed Yaw Sarpong about Maame Tiwaa's death. He doesn't know about it. We don't even know how to tell him about her death. His faith has always been in her.

"Just yesterday, he said he was waiting for Tiwaa to come home for them to eat together. According to him, she would fight with him if he ate alone or left no food for her."

The prophet noted that the embattled musician was not in the right state to receive the sad news and had been kept away from hearing about it in public.

Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, Maame Pinamang, resurfaces after Maame Tiwaa's death. Photo source: @adwoapinamang61, @yawsarponggospel

Source: TikTok

Bishop Adu criticised various Ghanaian radio stations for their constant coverage of Maame Tiwaa's death on the platforms, noting that Yaw Sarpong almost found out about the news from the media.

The prophet also recounted the support the ailing musician received from his late bandmate amid his recovery from his battle with a stroke.

He noted that he and the family were waiting for the right moment to inform Yaw Sarpong about the tragedy, as they feared that his health issues would rapidly deteriorate.

The TikTok video of Bishop J. Y. Adu speaking about Maame Tiwaa's death is below:

Bishop's remarks on Tiwaa's death stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Forgive commented:

"Aww, hmmm. This is very painful 😭😭."

11 Helenaya wrote:

"Papa, please, you have done very well, but I must say this. You should have tried all that you can to help solve the issue between Mame Tiwaa and Yaw Sarpong's wife, please."

Don said:

"It is better he gets to know as early as possible."

Yaw Sarpong's wife speaks after Tiwaa's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong's wife spoke days after Maame Tiwaa passed away.

In a video that went viral on social media, Maame Pinamang shared the word of God with her followers.

Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife's remarks in the footage triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh