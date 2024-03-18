Efya took off to spread her music with the world after the release of her latest EP, No More Tears

After her performance in the US for the debut Rolling Cocoa Festival, Efya moved to London for her live concert

The musician has expressed her gratitude to Londoners after a successful show

YEN.com.gh spoke to an entertainment analyst, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, about Efya's show and what it means for the artiste going forward

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer Efya held a cerebral music concert in London on March 16.

This comes after her performance in the US as part of the star-studded Ghanaian lineup for the debut edition of Rolling Cocoa in Washington.

Efya's show, which came off at the highly commended Brickhouse venue, was her debut in London.

Efya shuts down London with her first solo concert

Efya, known privately as Janet Fauzziar Awindor, has significantly come under backlash for not leveraging her expansive catalogue of soulful hits and her network.

Last year, a Ghanaian pundit criticised her for not taking advantage of her relationship with Wizkid as the first female act of the Starboy Worldwide label to perform with the Nigerian at his stadium shows.

Her successful debut show, which was attended by top African music industry executives, including Smade, co-founder of Afro Nation, shed light on Efya's star power and her immense potential as one of Ghana's best music exports.

Talking to music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, he explained to YEN.com.gh that "Efya's debut London concert was remarkable for her career and crucial to her next phase as one of Ghana's most successful music products to shine on the world stage."

The Ghanaian singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans for their consistent patience and support.

Netizens react to Efya's debut show in London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Efya's fans as they commended her on the new milestone.

naya.afriyie said:

Last night was we enjoyed every bit of it. Thank you @efya_nokturnal ❤️

orabbitwilcoxfilms wrote:

Last night was LIT

yaw_gio noted:

You deserve everything God is giving you ❤

silasappiah26 added:

More support for U Sweetheart

Efya reveals her passion for agriculture

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efya had opened up about her intentions to venture into agriculture.

In an interview, the musician said she prefers to invest her time and energy in her agricultural passion than waste it on unnecessary conflicts with other celebrities.

