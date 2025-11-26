Wode Maya was crowned Social Media Star (YouTube) at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

He gained recognition for spotlighting African stories and challenging negative media stereotypes

His YouTube journey inspired many, growing from humble beginnings to over 1.5 million subscribers

Ghana's beloved vlogger and YouTuber, Wode Maya, has added another accolade to his impressive résumé.

The YouTuber was honoured as Social Media Star (YouTube) at the 2025 edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The YEN Entertainment Awards, now in its fourth edition, recognises outstanding talent across entertainment and digital media.

At the close of voting on Friday, November 21, 2025, famous personalities like Nana Ama McBrown, Chef Abbys, Buzstop Boys, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Vivian Jill Lawrence were among the winners.

At the 2025 ceremony, Wode Maya’s selection as Social Media Star (YouTube) validated his consistent impact in reshaping digital narratives about Africa from a human interest standpoint.

Interesting facts about 2025 YEA winner, Wode Maya

Wode Maya's journey is anything but ordinary. Before becoming a YouTube sensation, he was studying to become an aeronautical engineer in China, which is a far cry from the camera and storytelling career he’s now famous for.

Interestingly, his name “Wode Maya” (real name: Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon) is actually a Chinese phrase that means “Oh my God,” which he picked up during his time abroad and later turned into his online identity.

What’s even more fascinating is how humble his beginnings were. He started out filming videos with borrowed gear and little to no budget, sharing simple stories from his life and travels.

Yet, his passion for showcasing Africa’s beauty and potential struck a chord, and over time, his channel grew into one of the most influential on the continent.

Despite his success, Wode Maya has stayed grounded. He’s known for supporting local communities and has even used his platform to fund school projects and promote African entrepreneurs.

Achievements of 2025 YEA winner Wode Maya

Over the years, Wode Maya has built more than just a YouTube channel — he’s built a movement. With over 1.5 million subscribers and millions of views, he became one of the first Ghanaian creators to reach that milestone on the platform. But beyond the numbers, it’s the impact that truly stands out.

He’s travelled across dozens of African countries, using his platform to spotlight local stories, promote underrepresented cultures, and challenge negative stereotypes about the continent. Whether it’s featuring a young innovator in Kenya, a cocoa farmer in Ghana, or a hidden gem in Malawi, Wode Maya has consistently used his channel to show a side of Africa that mainstream media often misses.

His work hasn’t gone unnoticed. In addition to being crowned Social Media Star (YouTube) at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025, he’s been recognised by media outlets, partnered with development organisations, and earned admiration from fans around the world.

Most importantly, Wode Maya’s success has opened doors for other African creators, proving that you don’t need to be in Hollywood or London to have a global voice.

