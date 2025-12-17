Ghanaian seer Karma President stirred alarm online after prophesying danger for Afia Schwarzenegger’s twin sons, James and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling

He claimed that the duo had been targeted due to an alleged offence their mother had committed against an individual who was unwilling to forgive

Karma President's claim sparked intense reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians rejecting the prophecy and praying for the safety of the twins

Ghanaian man of God and seer, Karma President, has stoked alarm on social media by prophesying doom for US-based social media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger’s twin sons.

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Afia Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, is the mother of three children.

She has two biological sons, twin boys James Ian Heerdegen Geiling and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, as well as an adopted daughter, Pena Geilling Amankona Boakye-Duah.

Karma President prophesies doom for Afia Schwarzenegger’s kids

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Karma President’s official TikTok account, he was seen speaking about his latest prophecy.

Karma President claimed that he had seen a vision of danger ahead for the twin sons of Afia Schwarzenegger.

He alleged that his vision showed him that their mother had offended an individual gravely and that the person's revenge was to go after her children.

Karma President stated that there was nothing Afia Schwarzenegger could do to prevent the prophecy from coming to pass.

The controversial comedienne often engages in social media banter and has beefed with most prominent personalities in the country, including politicians and other entertainers.

Over the years, the controversial seer, also known as Abusua One God, has gained a reputation for sharing doom prophecies about prominent personalities.

Reactions to Karma President’s Afia Schwarzenegger prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Karma President prophesying doom for Afia Schwarzenegger’s children.

kaakyie Afia Rev. Obofo)Maame said:

"It won't happen in the name of Jesus."

Mystical 660 wrote:

"May we not die because of our parents' actions 😔🙏."

Maameboadi commented:

"I had a dream about this about 3 weeks ago. I told my husband, but I’m scared to tell anyone else."

Nyameba gifty 🔥 said:

"Lord, please protect Afia's children. I soak them in the blood of Jesus."

Leonardo Akoto wrote:

"She has insulted almost everyone in Ghana."

Owusua commented:

"I’m having goosebumps, oh Lord, this is true. I had a dream about this 2 months ago!!!"

Karma President's Maame Tiwaa prophecy surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's prophecy about Maame Tiwaa's death surfaced after the gospel icon's death.

A member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo music group, the legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Maame Tiwaa passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2025.

After her death, a June 2024 video of Karma President warning about spiritual danger ahead of her surfaced online and sparked conversations among Ghanaians.

