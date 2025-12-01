The lawyer for Samuel Aboagye's family has opened up on the ongoing court case against the late politician's widow, Abigail Salami

In a video, he explained why the family decided to head to court and cleared up some public misconceptions surrounding the matter

The family filed a case at the Obuasi District Court demanding that a DNA test be done to determine the paternity of Samuel's daughter

The lawyer for late politician Samuel Aboagye’s family has shared an update on the ongoing court case against his widow, Abigail Salami.

On November 11, 2025, the family of the late National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician appeared before the Obuasi District Court for a case against his widow.

According to Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, Chukwu Joseph, the dispute between the late Samuel Aboagye's family and his widow stemmed from a disagreement over a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

Aboagye family's court case centred on DNA

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Joseph, who was at the court premises, said the issue came up after the politician was killed in the August 6 helicopter crash.

He stated that the government requested DNA samples from immediate family members to test for the remains of the helicopter crash victims, but Abigail Salami refused to provide her daughter for the test.

"After the helicopter crash, every family was asked to present immediate family members for DNA testing. The family called Abigail in the United States and asked her to present the child to the investigative team to carry out the tests to identify his remains. They agreed on a date, but when the time came, they could not reach her," the court correspondent said.

A DNA sample was later taken from Aboagye's brother and eldest daughter to help the authorities with the identification of the remains.

After Aboagye’s funeral, the two families met to discuss his estate, and his family requested that the DNA test be conducted before proceeding.

Salami reportedly refused once again, prompting the family to file a case at the Obuasi District Court.

Samuel Aboagye’s family lawyer speaks on case

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page Dadzie TV, uploaded on November 30, 2025, the lawyer for Samuel Aboagye’s family shared the reasoning behind their decision to head to court.

The lawyer explained that the family was not accusing Abigail Salami of cheating, but was simply interested in clearing up the paternity of the child to allow them to go ahead with handling issues of his estate.

He also addressed rumours that a DNA test had been conducted and cleared Abigail Salami, stating that nothing had changed about the case.

The lawyer also confirmed that their next court date would be on December 23, 2025.

Samuel Aboagye's family dismisses DNA test result

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye's family had denied reports that a DNA test had been conducted on Abigail Salami's child.

In an interview, the late politician's brother denied the claims about the supposed results and said the case remained before the Obuasi District Court.

