Ghanaian businessman Charles Opoku Kwadwo Darko, mentioned in Daddy Lumba’s hit “Mpempem dɔ wo”, courted online attention when spotted at a funeral

Widely called the “Silent Billionaire,” he remained private despite his fame, valuing discretion even after being immortalised in a beloved highlife song

His charisma, humility, and influence in business and philanthropy earned him respect across the Ashanti Kingdom, Ghana, and among communities abroad

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian business mogul Charles Opoku Kwadwo Darko has captured the attention of many online after he was spotted in a rare video.

Charles Opoku Kwadwo Darko, known from Daddy Lumba's song “mpempem wo wo,” surfaces in a rare video. Image credit: BBC, Official Daddy Lumba/YouTube, ohenebatvonline/TikTok

Source: UGC

Known to the public through the late music legend Daddy Lumba’s hit song, “mpempem dɔ wo,” Darko’s name has long been synonymous with success, mystery, and influence.

In a 28-second TikTok shared by @ohenebatvonline, the businessman was spotted sitting quietly in black attire at a funeral event.

The rare glimpse into his life reminded viewers that while Charles Opoku Kwadwo Darko is assumed to be a billionaire by many, he prefers to maintain a private, grounded lifestyle away from constant public scrutiny.

Those close to him describe Charles as warm, lively, and approachable in familiar circles. A Facebook video from July 2025 showed him dancing and vibing with colleagues to the very song that made his name famous, with friends cheering him on.

The joyous moments stressed a man who, despite his influence and wealth, cherishes personal connections and community.

Watch the TikTok video below.

About Charles Opoku Kwadwo Darko

Charles Opoku Kwadwo Darko is the son of Adekye3 Esa and hails from Edweretia Ankaase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Renowned for his astuteness and philanthropic efforts, he has owned multiple businesses and pioneered real estate development in Ghana.

Long before the property market boomed, he played a pivotal role in transforming neighbourhoods such as East Legon, Cantonments, and Spintex. Many of the homes he sold became key properties for business moguls in Ghana and abroad.

Charles is widely respected for his culture, humility, and commitment to his community, embodying the values of a proud Asante man.

While often referred to as a billionaire, this has not been independently verified. Nevertheless, his reputation as a senior figure in Ghana’s business landscape and his philanthropic influence are well acknowledged.

The man whose name lives on in one of Lumba’s legendary songs continues to inspire curiosity and admiration across social media.

His combination of discretion, success, and cultural pride makes him a figure many look up to, a true son of the land, quietly shaping lives and leaving an enduring legacy.

Otumfuo Sings Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Ahenfo Kyiniye, Mesmerises Fans

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo sings Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Kyiniye

YEN.com,gh earlier reported that the royal leader of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, warmed the hearts of many netizens with a video of him singing Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Kyiniye.

The moment was captured during the 7th Otumfuo Invitational Golf Tournament Dinner and Awards Night in Obuasi.

The king, surrounded by a group of loyalists who attended the event, cheered him on as he sang Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Kyiniye.

Source: YEN.com.gh