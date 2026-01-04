Appiah Stadium's unexpected road rage moment, despite pleas from other onlookers, was captured in a viral video on X

The popular political commentator took a bottle of water and poured it on a driver with whom he had a slight misunderstanding with

Appiah Stadium's action sparked a debate over road etiquette and drivers' behaviour following the incident

Popular Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium showed a side of himself many have never seen in public when a driver provoked him.

Appiah Stadium is often seen in public, happily cheering popular figures, including politicians, rich people, media personalities, and actors, among others.

Appiah Stadium angrily spills water on a driver to the amzement of his fans. Photo credit: Appiah Stadium

Source: TikTok

However, in a video on X, Appiah Stadium was captured, angry at a fellow driver who was reportedly disrespectful to him.

In the video, Appiah Stadium looked unhappy about something. He stopped and questioned the driver about where he came from and why he possibly was not driving well.

"Are you a villager?" Appiah Stadium asked the other driver.

The other driver responded to the question, but the response did not make Appiah Stadium happy. Appiah Stadium then spilled a bottle of water on the driver who was in the opposite lane.

Appiah Stadium ignored the passengers in the other car who were happy to see him and were pleading with him not to mind the driver and spilled the water.

The lady who was videoing the moment was happy to see Appiah Stadium and was initially starstruck. However, her plea for Appiah Stadium to ignore the other driver went unheeded.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's anger

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Some people supported Appiah Stadium while others condemned the act. Read some of the comments below:

@Vimhype_ said:

"Funny how most of these guys are hiding in the name of the president to misbehave. Time will tell."

@ft_analytics91 wrote:

"People will offend you, and when you react, they rather get offended. If I were Appiah Stadium sef like that for chop slap 👋🏾 😏."

@ofybee said:

"That’s a daily misunderstanding between two drivers on the roadside, always…drivers are insulting drivers on the road about wrong driving, wrong packing…Not a big deal here."

@NanaWan_gh wrote:

"The other driver is disrespectful and deserves the water spillage. Some commercial drivers can be very annoying."

@6TH_March_1957 said:

"Hmmm 🤔, he was practically on his phone too."

@niiokai01 wrote:

"That is battery, and he needs to be arrested ASAP. What if the other driver had reacted too?"

