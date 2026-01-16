Prophet Fire Oja has been spotted in a video proposing to the alleged partner of the Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu

The video has left social media users wondering if Prophet Fire Oja is really serious about the proposal

Netizens have tagged Kwaku Manu to the post, hoping for a reply

Founder of Zion Prayer Ministry, Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Prophet Fire Oja, has sparked massive reactions on social media as a video of him proposing to the alleged partner of Kwaku Manu, Charly, trends.

Fire Oja proposes for a relationship

In the viral video sighted by YEN com.gh, Prophet Fire Oja could be seen confidently amid smile, expressing his love for Charly.

"Can we start dating from today?": Prophet Fire Oja asked.

The partner of the Kumawood actor Charly neither accepted nor rejected Prophet Fire Oja's relationship request. She opened up on her status, saying she is a born three.

Despite being rumoured to be the girlfriend of the Kumawood actor, Charly didn't mention that to Prophet Fire Oja.

While some believe the man of God Prophet Fire Oja was just joking, others claim he looks jovial but might be serious with his proposal.

The man of God, Prophet Fire Oja's broken English could not be overlooked as it sparked funny comments from social media users.

The Aggressive show host Kwaku Manu is yet to respond to Prophet Fire Oja's request to date his reported partner.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prophet Fire Oja's video sparks reactions

Social media users couldn't bypass after coming across the video as they tagged the Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu. Read some comments below:

Hansonkwakye wrote:

Indirectly the lady likes him but back door.

Diamond boi wrote:

Where is Kweku Manu?

Forward Appiah kubi wrote:

English don't pay oo and its not our mother tongue allow.

Amoah Bismark wrote:

Bra Kwaku, you have a miss call.

Sethamer wrote:

Kwaku Manu is coming for you.

Joy wrote:

Born 1 or 2 or 3, you are still born and still my mate.

Queen franca wrote:

He's just joking, he always say something for us to laugh, I always watched him.

Watch a TikTok video of Kwaku Manu and Charly's romantic moment.

Who Is Charly, Kwaku Manu's Partner?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Charlotte also known as Charly is an actress, chef and beautician. She is the CEO of Swift Breakfast and Lunch and a baby mama of Samuel Osei Kufuor.

Rumor of the Kumawood actor's relationship with Charly popped up after romantic videos of them went viral, triggering massive comments from social media users. The two love birds were seen in lovey dovey postures, giving fans dating goals.

Kwaku Manu's and Charly's lovely images and videos went viral months after the actor's marriage to his wife ended. His affair with Charly was proof that he had eventually overcome his broken heart and had moved on.

In 2022, the Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu confirmed his divorce from his first wife. The host of the Aggressive show further explained that his separation was not an easy one, as it takes a strong man to part ways with his wife.

