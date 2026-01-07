Ghanaian musician based in the United States of America, Amaarae, has described Sarkodie as one of the best rappers in Africa

The award-winning singers performed the sold-out concert, which was held on January 6, 2026, with top celebrities in attendance

Some social media users have commented on Amaarae and Sarkodie's impeccable performances on Instagram

Ghanaian singer Ama Serwah Genfi, popularly known as Amaarae, has praised BET Award-winning rapper Sarkodie in a viral video.

The US-based Ghanaian artist gave the shoutout during an interview after her sold-out Blackout Homecoming Concert on January 6, 2026.

Amaarae praises Sarkodie at her Blackout Homecoming concert in Ghana on January 6, 2026.

Amaarae praises Sarkodie as Africa's best rapper

Angels in Tibet hitmaker Amaarae showered praise on Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, calling him one of the best rappers in Ghana.

The two artists shared the stage at Amaarae’s concert, marking their debut performance together in Ghana. During the show, the 31-year-old singer stated that Sarkodie deserves more accolades for his immense contribution to the African entertainment industry.

Ghanaian singer Amaarae rocks heavy makeup for her latest shoot before her Blackout Homecoming concert on January 6, 2026.

Adonai hitmaker Sarkodie has widely been praised on social media for supporting nearly every artist who hosted a concert in December 2025 with his presence and electric performances.

"Make some noise for one of the greatest rappers alive. He is the best rapper this country has seen. He is the best rapper Africa has seen. He is King Sarkodie," she said.

Sarkodie applauds Amaarae for her global success

The founder of the top-rated Rapperholic concert, Sarkodie, also praised Amaarae for her impressive breakthrough in the global music scene.

He acknowledged that the SWEET singer is among the few Ghanaian musicians recognised internationally for both their music and identity.

Sarkodie encouraged fans in Ghana and beyond to rally behind Amaarae to inspire her to break more barriers.

"We have to support Ama. She is taking Ghana to the world. You all have to support her. Wave your Ghana flags. You have a beautiful fanbase," Sarkodie said.

Otumfuo's son attends Amaarae's concert

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s son, Kwame Kyeretwie, made a rare appearance with a male associate at the Underbridge Annex entrance during the 2026 Amaarae Homecoming Concert.

The royal was spotted in an elegant black ensemble, fidgeting with his smartphone before the show began.

Later, Kwame Kyeretwie was seen chatting warmly with a female acquaintance before heading to the main venue for the event.

Gyakie performs at Amaarae's concert

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong popuarly called Gyakie, turned heads with her look at the 2026 Blackout concert.

She wore a black sheer dress styled with a black blazer to support Amaarae at her annual New Year concert on January 6, 2025.

The award-winning perfomed her top charting songs, which got the music lovers, including model and influencer Sister Derby, on their feet.

Amaarae performs at Coachella

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Amaarae, a Ghanaian artist living in the United States, who made history with her solo concert at Coachella.

Fans are thrilled by videos showing her exposing a sizable audience to Ghanaian tunes like La Meme Gang, Eazzy, Joey B, Yaw Tog, and Asakaa Boys.

Many fans worldwide applauded her for the amazing Coachella performance.

