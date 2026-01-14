Award-winning Nigerian actress and style influencer Regina Daniels has broken her silence over the alleged $40,000 theft

The mother of two lovely boys stated that she is now facing a warrant after leaving her marital home in the last quarter of 2025

Some social media users have called on Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko to allow Regina Daniels to live her life and explore the world

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has spoken out about the $40,000 theft allegation involving her family. The award-winning screen star addressed the matter in a viral video, providing her side of the story.

Regina Daniels talks about $40,000 theft allegation

Celebrity mother of two, Regina Daniels, alleged that her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, was behind the accusations.

She claimed that an arrest warrant had been issued for her and several family members over the alleged theft. However, she strongly denied the claims, calling them false and baseless.

Regina also stated that Senator Nwoko does not keep cash at home, making the allegation illogical.

"It’s confirmed, it’s true, and I’ve verified that it’s Ned. There is a warrant on everyone, including myself. He is claiming that we stole $40,000 from his house, yet he doesn’t even keep money at home. So how could we have stolen $40,000?"

The Instagram video of Regina Daniels talking about her alleged theft is below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels discusses $40k theft

Some social media users have urged Regina Daniels not to discuss her family matters online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kinsley stated:

"How can a man this old not have respect for himself? Is it by force."

ajeps02 commented:

"Spiritual husband no do reach this one 😂😂😂😂😂."

thepurplegem stated:

"It’s the dollars Regina is spending that is getting to him 😂😂😂."

lorex_shona234 stated:

"Since this year start we never rest online….from portable to carter to Ned family….wetin we do una….God Abeg ooo 😂😂😂."

shynepizzle_vii commented:

"Is there any politician in this country who doesn't keep cash at home? 😂."

mz_amakagrace stated:

"Una matter go end this year so."

chikwado_247 stated:

"Una don carry Una family matter come outside again."

techandsam commented:

"Una matter don tire us. I suppose at the end of last year."

thewighouse1 commented:

"Chinedu, na wa for you o😏."

omie_essentials stated:

"So this matter follow us enter 2026."

