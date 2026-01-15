CEO of Agudie TV, Maame Serwaah Agudie, shared that Akosua Serwaa was attacked by armed robbers after returning to Ghana from Germany in 2021, while staying in her McCarthy Hills home

She claimed the attackers were not only after valuables but had intentions to kill Akosua Serwaa, suggesting the attack was not random

The incident reportedly left Akosua Serwaa traumatised, but she survived and has since been praised for her strength and resilience.

CEO of Agudie TV, Maame Serwaah Agudie, has opened up about a frightening experience the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, went through after returning to Ghana from Germany in 2021.

Akosua Serwaa’s McCarthy Hills home was allegedly invaded by armed robbers in 2021. Image credit: Ghana Eye, Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: TikTok

Sharing the story to correct public perceptions about Akosua Serwaa’s life, Maame Serwaa Agudie shared that the woman many people now discuss online has faced danger in the past.

According to her, Akosua Serwaa came to Ghana in 2021 and stayed in her own house located at McCarthy Hills, Accra, believing she was safe in her own space.

That sense of safety did not last long.

Serwaah Agudie explained how the attack unfolded

Maame Serwaah Agudie disclosed that armed robbers later invaded the house in what she described as a terrifying and unexpected attack.

She explained that the men were not just interested in stealing valuables but had a much darker intention.

In her words, they wanted her dead.

The Agudie TV boss suggested that the attack was not random and that some people may have harboured evil intentions toward Akosua Serwaa for a long time.

The incident, she said, left Akosua Serwaa shaken and traumatised, forcing her to confront how fragile life can be even within one’s own home.

Despite the fear and emotional pain that followed, Akosua Serwaa survived the attack.

Maame Serwaah described her as a quiet but strong woman who has endured many painful moments without public attention or sympathy.

Check out her Facebook post below:

She said the story needed to be told because many people judge Akosua Serwaa based on appearances,

Since the revelation surfaced online, many Ghanaians have reacted with fright and sympathy.

The story has reminded many that not every smile hides an easy past.

Florence Obinim prayed for Akosua Serwaa

Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has officially associated herself with the Team Legal Wives group.

The wife of Bishop Obinim was spotted with Akosua Serwaa following the latter’s grand welcome to Ghana.

Gospel star Florence Obinim called on God for protection and divine justice for Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

In a trending video, the preacher knelt and prayed for the 61-year-old mother of three, following her appeal to be declared the only legal wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

Florence Obinim drew attention during the solemn moment with her striking long-coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup. She looked elegant in a black bodycon dress, styled with black beads that gave her a supermodel look.

Akosua Serwaa appears at the Adum High Court on January 12, 2026, after returning to Ghana from Germany. Image credit: @dadzietv, @gossips24tv, @daddylumbaofficial

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa appeared at the High Court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, sparked intense social media reactions after she was spotted at the Adum High Court

Her January 12, 2026, court appearance occurred after the Kumasi High Court dismissed her lawsuit seeking recognition as Lumba's sole spouse

The video of Akosua Serwaa at the Adum High Court raised speculation that she was commencing her appeal process, especially after she subsequently visited her lawyer

Source: YEN.com.gh