Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng has yet again flaunted her opulent lifestyle on TikTok.

The content creator posted a series of designer bags and shoes she bought from her wishlist during the Christmas festivities.

Dulcie Boateng Spends $30,000 on Designer Bags, Shoes and Ring

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng spends $30,000 on bags

The founder of Imporials Pitch vendor event, Dulcie Boateng, has posted a video of her latest shopping spree on TikTok. The style influencer claimed her lover asked her to buy anything on her wishlist to make her happy ahead of the New Year.

In the most-talked-about video, Dulcie Boateng visited the Chanel shop to buy a new bag, similar to the one Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas flaunted in 2025. She then went to the Hermès shop to get the viral brown sandals and headed to Bulgari for stylish gold rings to match her look.

Dulcie Boateng was also spotted at the Bottega Veneta shop, where she picked up a burgundy clutch purse. She rushed to the Tom Ford shop to get beautiful high heels and a stylish pair of René Caovilla heels that would turn heads at any event.

The carpenter's daughter added a Simkhai necklace, earrings, and bracelets from Louis Vuitton to update her jewellery collection. Dulcie Boateng provided a brief update on her favourite fragrances, including some from high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Givenchy.

She highlighted how her in-laws took her to the Ferragamo store to get their latest watch after her unsuccessful watch hunt abroad. The fitness enthusiast completed her shopping spree with a white Louis Vuitton bag and a matching scarf, which has become the talk of the town.

Dulcie Boateng gifts mom iPhone 17 Pro Max

Award-winning Ghanaian content creator Dulcie Boateng has shown her fans the best way to make their parents happy.

She gifted her mom a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max in a heartfelt video during one of their production days.

Dulcie Boateng's mom, who looks a decade younger, appreciated her daughter for always spoiling her with expensive presents.

Dulcie Boateng flies private jet for $20,000

Dulcie Boateng has proved that her partner is a wealthy person who would do whatever it takes to make her happy.

In a video, the content creator and her friends were seen having fun while enjoying some sumptuous meals.

The fashionista disclosed that her partner paid $20,000 to book the private jet for an hour. Dulcie Boateng explained in the comments section that she has asked her fiancé to buy her three houses instead of booking any more private jet experiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh