Queen Ciara, the wife of famous Ghanaian pastor Reverend Obofour, has taken to social media to brag about being his wife as she jabbed his side lovers in a video.

Rev Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, jabs his side lovers in a video.



Rev Obofour's wife jabs his side lovers

Queen Ciara shared a heartwarming video of herself arm-in-arm with her husband, Reverend Obofour, at the grand opening of Beauty87 in East Legon on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

In what perhaps could be described as an ironic coincidence, the background sound in the video was one of her husband's popular sermons preaching about the difference between a wife and side lovers.

In the same preaching, Rev Obofour explained that the difference was he loved his wife more than his side partners. He was also keen to reiterate to his congregation that Queen Ciara, lived in a plush mansion.

Rev Obofour's wife shared a beautiful message about love in her social media caption, saying

"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides. Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does."

In the concluding parts of her message, Queen Ciara claimed Rev Obofour as hers and talked about how much she loved him.

"Love is a battle, love is a war; love is growing up. Thank you, my lovely husband, Mr Kwaku Obofour, my own."

Reactions to Queen Ciara shading Obofour's sidechicks

Many people in the comment section assured Queen Ciara that no other lady could take her place as the only wife of Rev Obofour.

Her fans could not help but talk about how gracefully she filled the role of the famous pastor's wife and how beautiful she looked in the video.

The reactions of social media users to Queen Ciara's TikTok video are below:

flawless skincaregh said:

"Our wife forever the Queen 💝💝💝."

adwoamissvee1 said:

"I love you two awwwwn …. Mummy and daddy ❤️❤️❤️."

Being_Shannel said:

"😂😂😂 We know, but he’s still dey our corner ✌️."

🦓PATINEZ MAUD🦓💐🌺 said:

"You are too fine Obaa pa 🥰🥰🥰."

Foxy Baby Tv said:

"Who says power no Dey ✌️So beautiful ❤️."

phillpee3 said:

"Nobody can take your place 😊."

Rev Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara spotted at her husband's mother's funeral.



Queen Ciara flaunts baby bump at funeral

YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Ciara, wife of popular Ghanaian pastor Reverend Obofour, made a graceful appearance at the funeral of her mother-in-law, Madam Afia Pokuaa, held in Kumasi on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The elegant first lady of Anointed Palace Chapel turned heads as she attended the solemn event with her baby bump visibly showing, confirming her pregnancy, which Reverend Obofour publicly announced to his congregation months ago.

Many attendees admired Queen Ciara’s composure and glowing look despite the sad occasion, with social media users later applauding her for showing strength and support during the family’s time of grief.

