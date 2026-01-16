Ohemaa Ofori Fosuh, the third daughter of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni, warmed hearts online as fans wished her well on her birthday

A TikTok post shared by a devoted Daddy Lumba fan and reposted by the musician’s official account sparked an outpouring of love, with many wishing the young girl blessings, success, and happiness

The birthday moment occurred weeks after Ohemaa touched many during her father’s funeral, where she was seen weeping in her mother’s arms

Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni’s third daughter, Ohemaa Ofori Fosuh, has warmed hearts on social media as she turns a year older.

Diehard Daddy Lumba fan Ohemaa Wiser shared an image of Ohemaa on TikTok on January 16, 2026, to wish her a happy birthday, with her photo being reposted by the late legend’s official account.

“Happy birthday, Ohemaa Fosuh. A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always. May God continue to bless you. We love you, bebree,” she wrote.

Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba’s children

Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni were married traditionally in 2010, according to testimony delivered in court during her legal battle with the legend’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

They welcomed six of the late musician’s eleven children, with Akosua Serwaa having three and two others having separate mothers.

Odo Broni’s children include Charles Kwadwo Fosuh Jnr, Nana Ama Saah Fosuh, Ohemaa Ofori Fosuh, Awo Yaa Gyamfuo Fosuh, Katakyie Gyamfi Fosuh, and Charles Kwadwo Fosuh.

Previously unknown to the public, the children were thrust into the public spotlight after their father’s death on July 26, 2025.

Ohemaa has made headlines a few times since, as she was spotted in a vulnerable moment with her mother at her Daddy Lumba's funeral on December 13, 2025.

In a viral video, Ohemaa could be seen weeping over her father’s death, while her mother consoled her.

Reactions to Ohemaa Fosuh’s birthday

Rose 🥀❤️🌹🇬🇭🇨🇭 said:

“Happy blessed birthday, Ohemaa. God bless your new age with great success ❤🥰🥰🥰.”

Sweetbetty219 wrote:

“Happy, glorious birthday, my dear baby Ohemaa. Be blessed in Jesus mighty name, Amen 🥰🥰🥰.”

Kwaku Akan commented:

“Happy birthday, Princess 💯💯💯💯💯💯. The good God will bless you, little princess, 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

BRETUO HEMAA said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful princess. Stay blessed, Daddy watches over you."

Odo Broni shares heartfelt moment with son

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni’s son, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh Jnr, bonded with his mother in a heartwarming moment that captured attention online.

A video shared on X showed the duo standing together, dressed in all black to signify they were still in mourning over Daddy Lumba’s death.

Source: YEN.com.gh