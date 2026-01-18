Serwaa Amihere has apologised after backlash over comments she made suggesting Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) had become a breeding ground for LGBTQ activities

PRESEC’s management strongly condemned the remarks as false, reckless, and deeply offensive, defending the school’s storied reputation for excellence and discipline

Following the criticism, Serwaa Amihere issued an unqualified apology to the PRESEC community and old students, admitting the comments were a blunder

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has apologised after she made controversial comments alleging that the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) at Legon had become a breeding ground for LGBTQ activities.

During a livestream in between takes on her show, GH Today on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the popular news anchor and lawyer sparked controversy after making comments about the distinguished school that many felt were in bad taste.

In an apparent moment of banter, Serwaa Amihere stated:

“Today, the school (PRESEC) is filled with such boys. When they attend the National Science and Maths Quiz, don't you see how they behave? The school has become a breeding ground for LGBTQ acts,” she said.

Below is a Facebook video of Serwaa Amihere’s comment.

PRESEC Management slam Serwaa Amihere

On Saturday, January 17, the Management of PRESEC officially reacted to the statement and slammed the Ghanaian media personality.

The school condemned the ‘reckless’ comments and defended its reputation as a mission school that is considered as one of the best in the country.

“Management unequivocally condemns this statement. It is false, reckless, and deeply offensive. For over eight decades, PRESEC has been dedicated to academic excellence, character development, discipline, leadership, and the moral upbringing of young men,” the statement said.

The school said the comments were harmful to its reputation and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who fiercely defended the institution amid the controversy stoked by the lawyer.

Below is the Twitter post with the statement released by PRESEC.

Serwaa Amihere apologises for PRESEC statement

On, January 17, Serwaa Amihere also reacted to the backlash and issued an unqualified apology.

She addressed the school community and all PRESECANS and said such a blunder would not happen again.

“I would like to apologise to everyone who have felt slighted by the comment, especially the PRESEC community and the PRESECANS. I apologise, and I assure you that it won't happen again,” she said.

The Twitter video of Serwaa Amihere's apology is below.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's apology to PRESEC

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Serwaa Amihere apologising to PRESEC over her LGBTQ comments.

cele_bry_ty said:

"It’s unfortunate it was captured on camera but I really believe if was just for fun.. it’s one of those teasing moments with our colleagues from other schools. Poor Serwaa. Good she’s apologised.. let’s move on."

abena_adiepenapapabi wrote:

"A school that has built and maintained its reputation,. She didn’t try."

mz_gg_ commented:

"Stop recording your friends when having friendly banter. I’m sure if some of the things you’ve been saying to your friends are captured on camera, it’d be worse than this. I’m super tired of everyone trying to capture everything for social media 😕."

