The management of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, has responded to Serwaa Amihere’s apology video.

The institution condemned the media personality’s earlier remarks, describing them as false and damaging to the school’s reputation.

PRESEC responds to Serwaa Amihere’s apology video

In a statement dated January 17, 2026, PRESEC management described the GHOne TV morning show host’s comments as “false, reckless, and deeply offensive.”

They stated that her remarks amounted to a careless generalisation that insulted the school’s students and undermined its integrity.

According to the school, the statement was an attempt to stigmatise the institution, which boasts a long-standing reputation for moral discipline, academic excellence, and leadership development.

PRESEC reiterates its core values

The school highlighted that PRESEC is a Christian-based Presbyterian missionary institution, governed by the laws of the Republic and rooted in the values of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

For over eight decades, PRESEC has focused on academic achievement, character building, leadership, and discipline. Management stated that any narrative contrary to this legacy is a distortion of the school’s true identity and guiding principles.

PRESEC highlights its academic records

PRESEC also emphasised its numerous academic accomplishments, including multiple National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) victories. It noted that the school has produced exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions in public service, science, commerce, religion, and civic life.

Management added that Serwaa Amihere’s remarks were not only false but also harmful, as they unfairly labelled students, exposing them to potential mockery, discrimination, and emotional harm—while attempting to tarnish the school's brand.

The school firmly stated that it would neither tolerate nor normalise slanderous commentary targeting its community. Management concluded by expressing gratitude to parents, alumni, students, and the general public for their continued trust and support. They assured stakeholders that PRESEC remains committed to upholding its values, protecting the dignity of its students, and maintaining high standards of excellence and moral development.

