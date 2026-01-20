Relatives of Gilda Nortey have spoken out after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, in the US

The family claims she was attacked during a domestic dispute and managed to drive herself to the hospital despite her injuries

Nii Noi has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including criminal attempt and possession of an instrument of crime

Relatives of Gilda Nortey, wife of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Korle Klottey, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, have broken their silence over her alleged stabbing in the US.

Speaking to Citi News, the family disclosed that Mrs Nortey was stabbed multiple times by her politician husband during a reported domestic dispute involving a threat of violence.

Here’s why the former NPP parliamentary candidate for Korle Klottey, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, allegedly stabbed his wife in the US. Photo credit: Valentino Nii Noi Nortey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

An uncle of the victim, David Gyapanin, described the incident as deeply troubling and demanded justice for his niece.

“They had a little argument, and my niece said she might file for divorce if things continued that way. She said Valentino threatened to either kill himself or kill her. He stabbed her three times,” he disclosed.

“She pleaded with him to take her to the hospital. He agreed on the condition that she would not mention his name. Fortunately, she had the car key and managed to drive to the hospital where she works. She’s getting better. As a family, we want nothing less than justice,” he added.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey arrested in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Valentino Nii Noi Nortey had been arrested in the U.S. and remanded into custody at the Dauphin County Prison over the alleged domestic violence incident.

The young Ghanaian politician allegedly stabbed his wife after a heated argument that resulted in violence.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department confirmed that Nii Noi Nortey was picked up on the morning of Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Authorities were called to a residence along Mayfair Drive in Harrisburg at approximately 10 a.m., where they discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Following this, emergency first responders arrived at the scene and immediately transported the victim to a local hospital.

In a statement released on Monday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department provided a cautiously optimistic update on her condition.

According to the police, the victim was taken to the hospital and is currently responding to treatment.

“The woman was taken to the hospital by first responders and is currently in stable condition,” police said, adding that the event was an isolated domestic incident and that “there was never any threat to the public.”

Charges against Nii Noi Nortey

Nii Noi has been arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Judy, where he is likely to face several criminal charges, some of which are listed below:

Criminal attempt

Possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use

Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Magisterial District Judge David Judy denied the young politician bail due to the seriousness of the case and the circumstances of his arrest.

However, his legal team is working around the clock ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 26, 2026, where a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to the Court of Common Pleas.

A group of protesters have storm the US Embassy in Accra to demand former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s extradition. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Protesters storm US Embassy in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of Ghanaians protested at the US Embassy in Accra, demanding the extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta.

This follows 78 corruption-related charges filed against the former minister by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Ghana’s Attorney General has officially submitted a request to the US authorities to bring Ofori-Atta to the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh