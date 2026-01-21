An old interview with Yaw Sarpong has resurfaced after his death, revealing that his father once served as a Member of Parliament

In the interview, Yaw Sarpong explained that his father’s death led to a vacant seat that later brought John Agyekum Kufuor into Parliament for the first time

He said this family history influenced his admiration for the political tradition linked to the NPP, updating many who only knew him through gospel music

An old interview of the late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has started circulating again online after his death, and it has caught the attention of many people for a different reason.

In the interview, Yaw Sarpong spoke about his father and a part of Ghana’s political history that many did not know he was connected to.

In his own words, Yaw Sarpong said his father was once a Member of Parliament for the Atwima Nwabiagya area.

Yaw Sarpong's father died as an MP

He explained that his father died while still in office, and because of that, the parliamentary seat became vacant.

According to him, that vacancy later opened the door for John Agyekum Kufuor to win the seat, marking Kufuor’s first time entering Parliament.

Yaw Sarpong spoke about this with a sense of reflection, not politics.

He said that growing up with that history made him develop a liking for the political tradition that later became the New Patriotic Party.

He mentioned clearly that this background was the reason he had love for the NPP.

Late Benjamin Kusi tagged as his father

What many people did not know is that before Kufuor’s time, the Atwima Nwabiagya seat had been occupied by Benjamin Freeman Kusi, an NLM MP who was elected in 1956.

This places Yaw Sarpong’s family name deep within the early political history of the constituency.

For many fans, this resurfaced interview has been eye-opening.

They had always known Yaw Sarpong as a gospel musician and minister, not someone with close ties to Ghana’s political past.

Even after his passing, moments like this continue to remind people that Yaw Sarpong’s life was layered.

Behind the music was a man shaped by history, family, and events that quietly influenced who he became.

