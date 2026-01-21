Florence Obinim has stated that her husband’s rumoured lover, actress Benedicta Gafah, does not meet her standard of beauty.

The gospel musician and wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim claimed she has seen women far more beautiful than the Kumawood star.

Florence Obinim claims that actress Nayas is prettier than Benedicta Gafah, the alleged lover of her husband, Bishop Obinim. Photo credit: @nayas1

Source: Instagram

Florence Obinim compares Nayas to Benedicta Gafah

The head pastor’s wife of the International God’s Way Church disclosed that Benedicta Gafah ranks lowest among her husband’s alleged former lovers in terms of beauty.

Florence Obinim noted that Bishop Obinim has publicly confessed to his past extramarital affairs without hesitation.

She emphasised that among all the women Bishop Obinim allegedly dated, Benedicta Gafah was at the bottom when it comes to both beauty and wealth.

According to her, Ghanaian actress and media personality Nayas, who previously dated gospel musician Ernest Opoku, is far more beautiful.

"Benedicta Gafah is not my friend because she is an actress and I am a gospel musician. There is a rumour I don’t like people say I am copying Benedicta Gafah."

"Even if it is true that my husband once had a relationship with her, as he confirmed, was she the only beautiful woman among all the women he dated?."

"He openly admitted to being adulterous without shame. Is it because she is an actress? Actress and media personality Nayas is very beautiful. When you see her physically, you can’t even look twice. She walks without makeup unless she’s attending an event."

"Why won’t I learn from the other women my husband dated, who are more beautiful and successful? She is not ugly, but I have seen far prettier women among my husband’s ex-girlfriends. What I focus on is the word of God and how to practice it," she said.

The Instagram video is below:

Benedicta Gafah fires back at Florence Obinim

Benedicta Gafah has responded strongly to Florence Obinim following comments that sparked widespread reactions online.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the actress shared a TikTok video confidently flaunting her looks while Daddy Lumba’s song Ofon Na Di Asem Fo widely interpreted as a jab at critics, played in the background.

In the comment section, a social media user attempted to provoke Gafah by posting an edited image of Florence Obinim, claiming the gospel musician was calling her. The comment did not sit well with the actress, who responded sharply.

Gafah lashed out at Florence Obinim, mocking her communication skills and wrote:

"God forbid. Ɔkasa repetition saa asɛ nsuo ba. She can’t even articulate herself to a straight point."

The TikTok video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh