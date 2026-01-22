The family of late gospel legend Yaw Sarpong pleaded with the government to honour him, calling for recognition of his unmatched contributions to Ghana and the nation's musical history

They urged President John Dramani Mahama to grant Yaw Sarpong a state funeral, a fitting tribute for the sacrifices he made through his music and numerous services to the country

Yaw Sarpong, who passed on January 20, 2025, touched countless lives with his spiritual songs, earning love across music, politics, and diverse communities

Ghana continues to reflect on the life and legacy of Yaw Sarpong, whose passing has reignited heartfelt conversations about how the nation honours its creative heroes.

Beyond the melodies that comforted souls, his life stood as a testimony of sacrifice, peace, and service to Mother Ghana.

In an emotional interview, the elder brother of the late gospel musician spoke with pride and tenderness, appealing to the government to honour Yaw Sarpong in a manner befitting his lifelong contributions.

According to him, a state funeral would not merely be ceremonial, but a powerful national thank-you to a man who gave everything through music, faith, and quiet patriotism.

Yaw Sarpong’s legacy beyond music and fame

The family recalled how, during Ghana’s tense political era between the administrations of Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, Yaw Sarpong played a unique role in promoting peace.

At a time when fear loomed, he sold his private car to fund and promote a peace song that encouraged unity and calm across the nation.

The song, created without sponsorship or expectation of reward, later became a staple for peace campaigns and national reflection.

It remains one of the most enduring reminders of music’s power to heal and unite.

Yaw Sarpong's family appeals for state funeral

The family has now formally appealed to John Dramani Mahama to consider granting the late legend a state funeral. They believe such recognition would reflect the nation’s appreciation for Yaw’s silent sacrifices, generosity, and commitment to social causes.

According to his brother, Yaw Sarpong frequently performed for free, donated proceeds from events to hospitals and prisons, and supported institutions without seeking publicity.

His life was one of giving, guided by faith and love for humanity.

Yaw Sarpong passed away on January 20, 2025, after battling complications from a stroke. His death came less than two months after the loss of his longtime band partner, Maame Tiwaa, deepening the family’s grief.

He is survived by five children and leaves behind a timeless musical legacy that continues to inspire hope, peace, and national unity.

Yaw Sarpong's son details father's final moments

Kwame Sarpong, a son of the legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, has broken his silence following the death of his father on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM confirmed Yaw Sarpong's death on social media.

According to reports, the ailing veteran gospel singer died while on admission at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Yaw Sarpong's death comes over a month after his Asomafo bandmate and caregiver, Maame Tiwaa, passed away from health issues on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Before his death, the gospel musician was on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024.

The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

Months before his death, Yaw Sarpong, who later moved to Bishop J.Y. Adu's residence at Sokoban Ampeyoo in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, was spotted at numerous church events with his musical band.

Following Maame Tiwaa's death, the Bishop shared that the late gospel singer's family had taken him back home for his recuperation, apparently against his advice.

Yaw Sarpong's son speaks after father's demise

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Yaw Sarpong's son detailed his father's last moments before his death.

Kwame Sarpong explained why he and his family took his father from Bishop J. Y. Adu's residence after Maame Tiwaa's death.

Yaw Sarpong's son noted that his family had already planned to bring their father home from the pastor's residence and that Maame Tiwaa's death played no significant role in their decision.

Kwame noted that his family was aware of his father's medical treatment program when they brought him back home.

He added that he was uncertain if Yaw Sarpong had been informed about Maame Tiwaa's death before he passed away.

Sarkodie mourns Yaw Sarpong after his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had mourned Yaw Sarpong after his passing on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

In a post on X, the rapper eulogised the late gospel star as he recounted the impact of his songs on his life and music career.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to join Sarkodie in mourning Yaw Sarpong after his demise, following a period of illness.

