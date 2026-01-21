Benedicta Gafah has broken her silence after Florence Obinim appeared to take a dig at her in a recent interview

In a series of replies to netizens, the beautiful actress hurled insults at the gospel musician over her remarks

Benedicta Gafah's harsh criticism of Florence Obinim has left her fans confused and divided on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has slammed gospel singer Florence Obinim over the recent remarks she made about her while addressing rumours of undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance her physical looks.

In recent weeks, Florence Obinim has received backlash from critics after videos of her new look emerged on social media.

Critics accused the gospel musician of undergoing cosmetic surgery to resemble Benedicta, who has been rumoured to be romantically involved with her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Florence Obinim denies cosmetic surgery rumours

Addressing the controversy in a recent interview with GH Page, Florence Obinim denied undergoing surgery to change her physical appearance.

She took a dig at Benedicta, asserting that the actress did not meet her beauty standards and that she had no reason to undergo cosmetic surgery, commenting:

"Benedita Gafah is not my friend because she is an actress and I am a musician. The only thing that disgusts me is that people started claiming that I slimmed down because I wanted to be like Benedicta Gafah."

In response to rumours about Bishop Obinim's past infidelities, Florence questioned why she was tagged with Benedicta and claimed that her husband had more beautiful ex-lovers than the actress.

"Even if Bishop had a relationship with her, I want to ask whether she [Benedicta Gafah] is the most beautiful among his ex-lovers. Why won't I learn from Bishop's ex-girlfriends when some of them are more beautiful than Gafah?"

The X post where Florence Obinim speaks about Benedicta Gafah is below:

Benedicta Gafah slams Florence Obinim over remarks

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Benedicta Gafah took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself flaunting her beautiful looks as the late Daddy Lumba's 'Ofon Na Di Asem Fo', a song deemed as a diss track to critics, played in the background.

In the comment section of her post, a netizen, in an attempt to tease the actress, shared an edited photo of Florence Obinim and claimed that she was calling her.

In response, Gafah hurled insults at the gospel musician, whom she claimed couldn't articulate herself well, writing:

"God forbid. Ɔkasa repetion saa asɛ nsuo ba. She can’t even articulate herself to a straight point."

Another netizen, in an attempt to praise the actress's beauty, claimed that she had pressured Bishop Obinim's wife into becoming a 'slay queen'.

In response, Gafah hurled more insults and criticised Florence for involving her name in the conversation about her husband's ex-lovers to chase clout, saying:

"Saa maame no deɛ wagyimi tu. She knows her rivals, and she knows I’m not part of them. Wahu s3 watɔ nsuom so they thought it wise to mention my name. Gyimie gyimie wei."

In another comment, the actress noted that she would make several posts on Thursday, January 22, 2026, and present evidence to clear her name, and added:

"I’m soo pissed. I have soo many things to post on Thursday to clear my name. And each will be backed with evidences. S3 omo p3 s3 omo pagya ɔmo ho. I will serve them on a cold plate."

The TikTok post of Benedicta Gafah slamming Florence Obinim is below:

Reactions to Benedicta Gafah slamming Florence Obinim

Benedicta Gafah's response to Florence Obinim's recent remarks has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with many wondering whether her account had been hacked. Others also praised her for her remarks.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Otabellabediako0 commented:

"Is she the one replying to the comments, or has her account been hacked🤣?"

Pretty Girls Only said:

"Eii, is she the one replying? Asem aba anaa?"

Dijah wrote:

"I am sure her account is hacked 😔."

Tony Carl remarked:

"Guys, are you sure this is her main account 😂?"

Dr. Amoako, MD commented:

"Afia Papabi, nobody can bring you down, okay?"

Asemwaa1 wrote:

"I don’t think her account has been hacked. I think she’s had enough. If you overdo it, even the kindest person in the world will react. She is human, too."

Benedicta Gafah denies rumoured affair with Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Benedicta Gafah denied rumours of an affair with Bishop Obinim on social media.

In several posts, the actress denied claims that she was responsible for Florence Obinim's rumoured cosmetic surgeries.

Benedicta Gafah also opened up about her relationship with her secret boyfriend, with her response sparking reactions.

