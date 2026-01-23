Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey, had responded to his recent criticisms about her social media activities

The actor, in a recent video, claimed that his ex-wife had been deliberately setting him up for social media bashing

However, Naa Okailey has fired back, stating that being divorced from a famous person does not stop her from living her life

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, has reacted to the actor's recent remarks against her.

The Kumawood actor, a few days ago, criticised Naa Okailey for what he described as an attempt by her to set him up for ridicule on social media.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey, is not happy about his recent criticisms of her. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu criticises ex-wife's social media antics

In a video interview, the actor noted there was a time word got out his wife was begging her, a story which was part of his movie, Love Bondage.

According to Manu, his ex-wife, with whom he shares children, pretended not to know the story was about a movie and issued a disclaimer, leading to public embarrassment for him.

He also observed that anytime his name comes up for bashing on social media, his ex-wife would come online with a video playing music with insinuations, which allows people to read meanings into their affairs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife replies to his criticisms

Days after Kwaku Manu's interview went viral, Naa Okailey released a video on Friday, January 23, 2026, denying the allegations and shading her ex-husband.

In the video, she indicated that she appeared on TikTok a few hours before recording her video and realised she had received more followers than usual.

She then went on her WhatsApp and realised that 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards nominee Obaa Cee, Kwaku Manu, and others had spoken about her in different videos.

Naa Okailey stated that though people would expect her to speak directly to the videos, she was not going to.

She stated that there were so many celebrities (famous people) who have divorced their partners, and it is thus a wonder that her situation is different.

"Why, because I divorced someone, I cannot enjoy a Daddy Lumba song I like. I naturally like old songs," she said.

She explained that she has a daughter who would eventually grow to see things on social media.

"So I'm not doing that [social media banter]. If you don't understand [my behaviour online], go and burn the sea."

Watch the Facebook video of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey, below:

Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey's marriage

Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey were married for about 14 years. The actor confirmed their divorce in 2021, after months of online speculation.

In an interview at the time, Manu, who has three children with Okailey, discussed how the divorce affected him, but stated he was not heartbroken.

Actor Kwaku Manu and his ex-wife, Naa Okailey, have three children. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Original

Almost three years after the confirmation of their divorce, Naa Okailey remarried an American man in a simple wedding in the US.

Her wedding triggered massive trolling for Kwaku Manu online, as a section of Ghanaians blasted him for sending his wife abroad to lose her later.

Watch an Instagram video of Naa Okailey's US wedding below:

KwaKu Manu's ex-wife fires Ayisha Modi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu's ex-wife had responded to Ayisha Modi's claims of being involved in her relocation to the US.

In a video, Naa Okailey claimed the socialite was unhappy with her because she refused to lend her money.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife also addressed verbal attacks on her mother and described Ayisha Modi as mentally unstable.

Source: YEN.com.gh