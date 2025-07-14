Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, has reacted to criticisms about his wife's recent controversial post

Afua Singathon posted a video suggesting that she did not marry her 'spec', and many deemed it disrespectful

However, Owusu Aduonum has fired back at the critics, stating that they should stop twisting his wife's words

The controversy surrounding Afua Asantewaa 'Singathon' and her husband seems not to be ending anytime soon, as he has waded into it.

The failed Guinness World Record singathon attempter made headlines recently when she shared a video on social media with a summary that her husband was not her spec.

In the said video, Afua Singathon juxtaposed a ‘muscled man’ exercising in the gym, with her husband ‘cat-walking’ on the street with the caption: “My kind of guy v. my husband”.

The post was not well received by some Ghanaians who labelled it as total disrespect to her husband and asked her to delete and apologise.

Afua Singathon's husband replies wife's critics

However, Afua’s husband himself has taken the matter up, jumping to his wife’s defence and warning fans not to twist his wife’s post.

He said many of those criticising his wife have married their specs, yet they were unfulfilled in their marriages.

Mr. Kofi Owusu Aduonum wrote:

“Many have married their specs, yet, unfulfilled in their marriages. Don’t twist my wife’s post”.

See Kofi Owusu Aduonum's post below:

Afua Singathon and his husband, who have three children - all girls, have always stood out as a lovely family.

See Afua Singathon's family photo below:

Reactions to Afua Singathon's husband's comments

The comments of Afua Singathon's husband triggered massive reactions online, with some fans insinuating different things. While some suggested that it must be the wife who used his account to put that message across on Facebook, others were just surprised by his statement. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

Shee Bae said:

"We know it is your wife who wrote this Mr. She says you are not fine ooo, you are not her spec."

Kwadwo Amoateng said:

“Were you forced to write this here?”

Idon't Giveahoot said:

"Chairman, lots of Ghanaians have low IQ oo...unfortunately, those who are at the same level as your wife's intelligence won't pursue and comment ignorantly. The majority of them are not even married. Live your beautiful life."

Joe-nat Macclean said:

“Who forced you to write this broo”

Paa Kwesi:

"You de3 continue misbehaving with this your 469 Facebook friends wai."

Kenneth Duut said:

"Your husband’s post, not your wife’s post, Mr. Submitting husband."

Afua Singathon's controversies

The brouhaha about Afua Singathon's post follows a pattern of consistent controversies that have saddled her since her first singathon attempt in 2023.

It will be recalled that she was severely criticised for a statement she made against former vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding his contribution to her singathon effort.

Many voices rose against her, describing her as an ungrateful person for lying about the goodies she received from Bawumia.

Afua Singathon clarifies 'husband spec' comment

Meanwhile, Afua Singathon has clarified that she did not marry her husband based on his physical appearance.

In a Facebook post, Mrs Owusu Aduonum highlighted why most marriages, including celebrity relationships, fail.

Some social media users blasted her for disrespecting her husband in public.

